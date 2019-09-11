Quantcast

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Dublin Eagle

By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


STAMFORD, Conn.,, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) ("Eagle Bulk" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced that it has taken delivery of the first of six modern Ultramax drybulk vessels the Company has previously agreed to acquire.

The ship, which has been renamed the M/V Dublin Eagle, is a 2015-built, high specification scrubber-fitted SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Proforma for the five remaining acquisition vessels, which have yet to be delivered, the Company's fleet will total 50 ships, including 20 Ultramax drybulk vessels acquired over the last 36 months.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Company Contact:

Frank De Costanzo

Chief Financial Officer

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.

Tel. +1 203-276-8100

Media Contact:

Rose & Company

Tel. +1 212-359-2228

 

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: EGLE




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8169.68
85.52  ▲  1.06%
DJIA 27137.04
227.61  ▲  0.85%
S&P 500 3000.93
21.54  ▲  0.72%
Data as of Sep 11, 2019
View All