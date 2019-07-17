Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income For Second Quarter 2019 of $37.2 Million and Total Assets of $8.7 Billion





BETHESDA, Md., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, today announced quarterly net income of $37.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $37.3 million net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net income per basic common share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.08 compared to $1.09 for the same period in 2018. Net income per diluted common share was $1.08 for both the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net income was $71.0 million, a 3% decrease from the $73.0 million of net income for the same period in 2018. Net income per basic common share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.06 compared to $2.13 for the same period in 2018, a 3% decrease. Net income per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.05 compared to $2.12 for the same period in 2018, a 3% decrease.



"While we experienced a challenging interest rate environment in the second quarter of 2019, we are pleased to report another quarter of overall favorable earnings, supported by continued loan and balance sheet growth, solid asset quality and favorable operating leverage," noted Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Ms. Riel continued, "The Company's assets ended the quarter at $8.7 billion, representing 10% growth over the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 earnings resulted in a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.74%, return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 12.81%, and a return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 14.08%."

The Company's performance in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018 was highlighted by growth in average total loans of 11%, growth in average total deposits of 10%, a net interest margin of 3.91%, 5% growth in total revenue to $87.7 million, and a 3% increase in noninterest expenses, further improving our operating leverage and resulting in an improved efficiency ratio of 38.04% versus 38.55% for the second quarter of 2018. Additionally, annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.08%. Ms. Riel noted, "The Company continues to focus more on growth of average balances year over year and quarter over quarter since that measure more directly impacts income statement results." Comparing average balances in the second quarter of 2019 versus the first quarter of 2019, average loan growth was 3% while average deposits declined by 1%. As average U.S. Treasury rates in the two to five year area declined by about 35 basis points in the second quarter 2019 and the average yield curve remained fairly flat, we experienced 11 basis points of net interest margin compression as compared to the first quarter of 2019, as our cost of funds increased 11 basis points while the yield on earning assets was unchanged. The yield on our substantial level of variable rate assets was negatively impacted by the lower interest rate environment in the second quarter of 2019, including a decline in the average one month LIBOR rate, while our cost of funds was impacted by our goal of funding solid new loan opportunities. In spite of the margin compression, we continue to believe that our net interest margin remains superior to other banking companies.

Ms. Riel added, "In the second quarter of 2019, period end total loan growth was 3.1% over March 31, 2019, while total deposits increased 4.0% over March 31, 2019. New loans settled in the second quarter of 2019 were substantially greater than those closed in the first quarter of 2019, which had a 2.6% growth rate. The total of unfunded loan commitments has remained stable over the last six quarters at approximately $2.4 billion. The Company continues to emphasize achieving core deposit growth. The mix of noninterest deposits to total deposits averaged 31% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 33% in both the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

The net interest margin was 3.91% for the second quarter of 2019, down 24 basis points from the second quarter of 2018. Ms. Riel noted, "There has been a lesser focus on higher risk and higher yielding construction lending and more attention towards strong commercial real estate credits secured by stabilized income producing properties. The yield on the loan portfolio was 5.61% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 5.53% for the second quarter of 2018 and 5.62% for the first quarter of 2019. The cost of funds was 1.30% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 0.96% for the second quarter of 2018 and 1.19% for the first quarter of 2019. We continue to see well structured new loan opportunities and are having to pay higher rates to fund that growth. Even considering the decline in the net interest margin, the Company's net interest income increased 4% in the second quarter of 2019 over 2018 as the Company has continued its emphasis on disciplined pricing for both new loans and funding sources in the face of competitive pressures."

For the first six months of 2019, average total loans increased 10% over the same period in 2018, and total deposits averaged 13% higher for the first six months of 2019 as compared to the first six months of 2018.

Total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the second quarter of 2019 was $87.7 million, or 5% above the $83.8 million of total revenue earned for the second quarter of 2018 and was slightly higher than the $87.3 million of revenue earned in the first quarter of 2019. For the six month periods ended June 30, total revenue was $175.0 million for 2019 as compared to $164.8 million in 2018, a 6% increase.

The primary driver of the Company's revenue growth for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018 was its net interest income growth of 4% ($81.3 million versus $78.2 million). Noninterest income (excluding investment gains) increased by 5% in the second quarter 2019 over 2018 ($5.8 million versus $5.5 million), due substantially to increased sales of residential mortgage loans and the resulting gains on the sale of these loans, partially offset by lower deposit service charges.

Asset quality measures remained solid at June 30, 2019. Net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.08% of average loans for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to 0.05% of average loans for the second quarter of 2018. At June 30, 2019, the Company's nonperforming loans amounted to $37.4 million (0.51% of total loans) as compared to $10.9 million (0.16% of total loans) at June 30, 2018, and $16.3 million (0.23% of total loans) at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets amounted to $38.8 million (0.45% of total assets) at June 30, 2019 compared to $12.3 million (0.16% of total assets) at June 30, 2018 and $17.7 million (0.21% of total assets) at December 31, 2018.

Management continues to remain attentive to any signs of deterioration in borrowers' financial conditions and is proactive in taking the appropriate steps to mitigate risk. Furthermore, the Company is diligent in placing loans on nonaccrual status and believes, based on its loan portfolio risk analysis, that its allowance for credit losses, at 0.98% of total loans (excluding loans held for sale) at June 30, 2019, is adequate to absorb potential credit losses within the loan portfolio at that date. The allowance for credit losses was 1.00% at both June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018. The allowance at June 30, 2019 for credit losses represented 193% of nonperforming loans, as compared to 612% at June 30, 2018 and 430% at December 31, 2018.

"The Company's productivity continued to be very favorable in the second quarter," noted Ms. Riel. The efficiency ratio of 38.04% reflects management's ongoing efforts to maintain superior operating leverage. The annualized level of noninterest expenses as a percentage of average assets has declined to 1.55% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 1.66% in the second quarter of 2018. A relatively stable staff, capacity utilization, branch rationalization, a low level of problem assets, and leveraging of other fixed costs have been the major reasons for improved operating leverage. The Company continues to make investments in its infrastructure including IT systems and resources and online client services. Our goal is to maintain strong operating performance without inhibiting growth or negatively impacting our ability to service our customers. Ms. Riel further noted, "We will continue to maintain strict oversight of expenses, while retaining an infrastructure to remain competitive, support our growth initiatives, and proactively enhance our risk management systems as we continue to grow."

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $8.67 billion, a 10% increase as compared to $7.88 billion at June 30, 2018, and a 3% increase as compared to $8.39 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans (excluding loans held for sale) were $7.39 billion at June 30, 2019, an 11% increase as compared to $6.65 billion at June 30, 2018, and a 6% increase as compared to $6.99 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans held for sale amounted to $37.5 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to $30.5 million at June 30, 2018, a 23% increase, and $19.3 million at December 31, 2018, a 95% increase. The investment portfolio totaled $745.3 million at June 30, 2019, a 13% increase from the $656.9 million balance at June 30, 2018. As compared to December 31, 2018, the investment portfolio at June 30, 2019 decreased by $38.8 million, or 5%.

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $6.95 billion, compared to deposits of $6.27 billion at June 30, 2018, an 11% increase, and a slight decrease compared to deposits of $6.97 billion at December 31, 2018. Total borrowed funds (excluding customer repurchase agreements) were $442.5 million at June 30, 2019, $517.1 million at June 30, 2018, and $217.3 million at December 31, 2018. We continue to work on expanding the breadth and depth of our existing relationships while we pursue building new relationships.

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019 increased 16%, to $1.18 billion, compared to $1.02 billion at June 30, 2018, and increased 7%, from $1.11 billion at December 31, 2018. The Company's capital position remains substantially in excess of regulatory requirements for well capitalized status, with a total risk based capital ratio of 16.36% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 15.59% at June 30, 2018, and 16.08% at December 31, 2018. In addition, the tangible common equity ratio was 12.60% at June 30, 2019, compared to 11.79% at June 30, 2018 and 12.11% at December 31, 2018. As a result of our strong capital position, the Company reinstituted a quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter of 2019. A $0.22 per share dividend was declared May 15th to shareholders of record on May 31st and was paid June 14, 2019.

Analysis of the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported an annualized ROAA of 1.74% as compared to 1.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The annualized ROACE for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 12.81% as compared to 14.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The annualized ROATCE for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 14.08% as compared to 16.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income increased 4% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 over the same period in 2018 ($81.3 million versus $78.2 million), resulting from growth in average earning assets of 10%. The net interest margin was 3.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 4.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The Company believes its current net interest margin remains favorable compared to peer banking companies and that its disciplined approach to managing the loan portfolio yield to 5.61% for the second quarter of 2019 (as compared to 5.53% for the same period in 2018) has been a significant factor in its overall profitability.

The provision for credit losses was $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 represented an annualized 0.08% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, as compared to $848 thousand, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, in the second quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019 were attributable primarily to commercial real estate loans ($1.5 million).

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $6.4 million from $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a 15% increase, due substantially to $537 thousand higher gains on the sale of investment securities and $362 thousand higher gains on the sale of residential mortgage loans ($1.9 million versus $1.5 million) resulting from higher volume as compared to 2018. Residential mortgage loans closed were $152 million for the second quarter of 2019 versus $126 million for the second quarter of 2018.

The efficiency ratio, which measures the ratio of noninterest expense to total revenue, was 38.04% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to 38.55% for the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expenses totaled $33.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $32.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a 3% increase. Data processing expense increased by $199 thousand due primarily to the costs of software and infrastructure investments. Legal, accounting and professional fees increased $561 thousand from $2.2 million to $2.7 million, the reasons of which are further discussed below. Other expenses increased $448 thousand, due primarily to $354 thousand higher real estate and utility costs on special assets.

Analysis of the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported an annualized ROAA of 1.68% as compared to 1.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The annualized ROACE for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 12.47% as compared to 14.96% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The annualized ROATCE for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 13.73% as compared to 16.78% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income increased 5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 over the same period in 2018 ($162.3 million versus $154.0 million), resulting from growth in average earning assets of 11%. The net interest margin was 3.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 4.16% for the same period in 2018. The Company believes its current net interest margin remains favorable compared to peer banking companies and that its disciplined approach to managing the loan portfolio yield to 5.62% for the first six months of 2019 (as compared to 5.42% for the same period in 2018) has been a significant factor in its overall profitability.

The provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The higher provisioning for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, is due primarily to higher net charge-offs. Net charge-offs of $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 represented an annualized 0.13% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, as compared to $1.8 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, in the first six months of 2018. Net charge-offs in the first six months of 2019 were attributable primarily to commercial real estate loans ($5.0 million) offset by a recovery in commercial loans ($162 thousand).

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $12.7 million from $10.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a 17% increase, due substantially to $1.4 million higher gains on the sale of investment securities primarily due to $829 thousand of noninterest income recognized during March 2019 on interest rate swap terminations, and $288 thousand higher gains on the sale of residential mortgage loans ($3.2 million versus $2.9 million) resulting from higher volume as compared to 2018. Residential mortgage loans closed were $246 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 versus $226 million for the same period in 2018.

Noninterest expenses totaled $71.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $63.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a 13% increase. Cost increases for salaries and benefits for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $6.7 million, due primarily to $6.2 million of nonrecurring charges related to share based compensation and the retirement of our former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ronald D. Paul, and secondly to increased overall headcount. Marketing and advertising increased by $188 thousand due primarily to increased digital, radio and television advertising spend. Data processing expense increased by $257 thousand due primarily to the costs of software and infrastructure investments. Legal, accounting, and professional fees have decreased $703 thousand from $5.2 million to $4.4 million, the reasons of which are further discussed below. Other expenses increased $1.5 million, due primarily to broker fees ($554 thousand) and real estate and utility costs on special assets ($369 thousand). For the first six months of 2019, the efficiency ratio was 40.95% as compared to 38.47% for the same period in 2018.

During the three month periods ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, the Company incurred legal, accounting and professional fees and expenses of $2.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, which represented an increase of 26%. For the six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, the Company incurred legal, accounting and professional fees and expenses of $4.4 million and $5.2 million, respectively, which represented a decrease of 14%. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, these expenses related substantially to the Company's engagement of independent accounting, legal and compliance consultants who conducted various investigations for the Company, in addition to consulting costs to enhance our governance and risk management systems. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, such expenses related primarily to legal fees and expenditures in connection with our responses to investigations and related document requests and subpoenas from government agencies examining matters, including the Company's identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official. The Company has D&O insurance that may provide reimbursement for all or part of advancement and indemnification costs requested by current and former officers and directors, and those costs can not be estimated at this time. While we are unable to estimate the amount of these legal expenditures at this time, the Company expects that it will continue to incur elevated levels of legal and professional fees and expenses for at least the remainder of 2019 as it continues to cooperate with these investigations. Other than these increased costs, we do not believe at this time that the resolution of these investigations will be materially adverse to the Company. As a result of these ongoing investigations, there have been no regulatory restrictions placed on the Company's ability to fully engage in its banking business as presently conducted. We are, however, unable to predict the duration, scope or outcome of these investigations.

The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 26.6% as compared to 25.1% for the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to a decrease in federal tax credits and an increase in nondeductible expenses.

The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 as well as providing eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing to obtain additional information should refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market, interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income Statements: Total interest income $ 108,279 $ 96,296 $ 213,413 $ 185,345 Total interest expense 26,950 18,086 51,067 31,355 Net interest income 81,329 78,210 162,346 153,990 Provision for credit losses 3,600 1,650 6,960 3,619 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 77,729 76,560 155,386 150,371 Noninterest income (before investment gains) 5,797 5,527 11,176 10,789 Gain on sale of investment securities 563 26 1,475 68 Total noninterest income 6,360 5,553 12,651 10,857 Total noninterest expense 33,359 32,289 71,663 63,410 Income before income tax expense 50,730 49,824 96,374 97,818 Income tax expense 13,487 12,528 25,382 24,807 Net income $ 37,243 $ 37,296 $ 70,992 $ 73,011 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.08 $ 1.09 $ 2.06 $ 2.13 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 2.05 $ 2.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 34,540,152 34,305,693 34,510,625 34,283,412 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 34,565,253 34,448,354 34,549,412 34,427,613 Actual shares outstanding at period end 34,539,853 34,305,071 34,539,853 34,305,071 Book value per common share at period end $ 34.30 $ 29.82 $ 34.30 $ 29.82 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 31.25 $ 26.71 $ 31.25 $ 26.71 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.74% 1.92% 1.68% 1.91% Return on average common equity 12.81% 14.93% 12.47% 14.96% Return on average tangible common equity 14.08% 16.71% 13.73% 16.78% Net interest margin 3.91% 4.15% 3.97% 4.16% Efficiency ratio (2) 38.04% 38.55% 40.95% 38.47% Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 0.98% 1.00% 0.98% 1.00% Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 192.70% 612.42% 192.70% 612.42% Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.51% 0.16% 0.51% 0.16% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45% 0.16% 0.45% 0.16% Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.08% 0.05% 0.13% 0.05% Common equity to total assets 13.66% 12.98% 13.66% 12.98% Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.66% 11.97% 12.66% 11.97% Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.36% 15.59% 16.36% 15.59% Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.87% 11.89% 12.87% 11.89% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 12.60% 11.79% 12.60% 11.79% Loan Balances - Period End (in thousands): Commercial and Industrial $ 1,475,201 $ 1,467,089 $ 1,475,201 $ 1,467,089 Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 970,850 $ 852,697 $ 970,850 $ 852,697 Commercial real estate - income producing $ 3,666,815 $ 3,000,386 $ 3,666,815 $ 3,000,386 1-4 Family mortgage $ 105,191 $ 103,415 $ 105,191 $ 103,415 Construction - commercial and residential $ 1,012,789 $ 1,087,287 $ 1,012,789 $ 1,087,287 Construction - C&I (owner occupied) $ 76,324 $ 48,480 $ 76,324 $ 48,480 Home equity $ 83,447 $ 89,539 $ 83,447 $ 89,539 Other consumer $ 1,998 $ 2,811 $ 1,998 $ 2,811 Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 8,595,523 $ 7,789,564 $ 8,525,988 $ 7,694,055 Total earning assets $ 8,328,323 $ 7,558,138 $ 8,257,411 $ 7,466,348 Total loans $ 7,260,899 $ 6,569,931 $ 7,150,300 $ 6,502,207 Total deposits $ 6,893,981 $ 6,269,126 $ 6,940,467 $ 6,166,640 Total borrowings $ 470,214 $ 485,729 $ 368,776 $ 504,444 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,166,487 $ 1,002,091 $ 1,147,782 $ 984,436

(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates return on average tangible common equity by dividing annualized year to date net income by tangible common equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Common shareholders' equity $ 1,184,582 $ 1,108,941 $ 1,023,137 Less: Intangible assets (105,219 ) (105,766 ) (106,820 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,079,363 $ 1,003,175 $ 916,317 Book value per common share $ 34.30 $ 32.25 $ 29.82 Less: Intangible book value per common share (3.05 ) (3.08 ) (3.11 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 31.25 $ 29.17 $ 26.71 Total assets $ 8,670,003 $ 8,389,137 $ 7,880,017 Less: Intangible assets (105,219 ) (105,766 ) (106,820 ) Tangible assets $ 8,564,784 $ 8,283,371 $ 7,773,197 Tangible common equity ratio 12.60% 12.11% 11.79% Average common shareholders' equity $ 1,166,487 $ 1,147,782 $ 1,022,642 $ 1,002,091 $ 984,436 Less: Average intangible assets (105,280 ) (105,430 ) (106,806 ) (106,955 ) (107,112 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,061,206 $ 1,042,352 $ 915,836 $ 895,136 $ 877,324 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 37,243 $ 70,992 $ 152,276 $ 37,295 $ 73,011 Average tangible common equity $ 1,061,206 $ 1,042,352 $ 915,836 $ 895,136 $ 877,324 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (1) 14.08% 13.73% 16.63% 16.71% 16.78%

(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Excludes loans held for sale.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 6,735 $ 6,773 $ 6,873 Federal funds sold 17,914 11,934 9,251 Interest bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 171,985 303,157 249,667 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 745,343 784,139 656,942 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,993 23,506 35,875 Loans held for sale 37,506 19,254 30,493 Loans 7,392,615 6,991,447 6,651,704 Less allowance for credit losses (72,086 ) (69,944 ) (66,609 ) Loans, net 7,320,529 6,921,503 6,585,095 Premises and equipment, net 15,176 16,851 19,055 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,214 - - Deferred income taxes 30,220 33,027 30,562 Bank owned life insurance 74,295 73,441 62,647 Intangible assets, net 105,219 105,766 106,820 Other real estate owned 1,394 1,394 1,394 Other assets 81,480 88,392 85,343 Total Assets $ 8,670,003 $ 8,389,137 $ 7,880,017 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand $ 1,873,902 $ 2,104,220 $ 2,022,916 Interest bearing transaction 862,553 593,107 435,484 Savings and money market 2,712,143 2,949,559 2,658,768 Time, $100,000 or more 801,469 801,957 675,528 Other time 699,825 525,442 476,062 Total deposits 6,949,892 6,974,285 6,268,758 Customer repurchase agreements 31,669 30,413 29,135 Other short-term borrowings 225,000 - 300,000 Long-term borrowings 217,491 217,296 217,100 Operating lease liabilities 31,659 - - Other liabilities 29,710 58,202 41,887 Total liabilities 7,485,421 7,280,196 6,856,880 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 34,539,853, 34,387,919, and 34,305,071, respectively 343 342 341 Additional paid in capital 532,585 528,380 524,176 Retained earnings 647,887 584,494 505,229 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,767 (4,275 ) (6,609 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,184,582 1,108,941 1,023,137 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,670,003 $ 8,389,137 $ 7,880,017 `





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Interest Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and fees on loans $ 101,889 $ 90,924 $ 199,710 $ 175,354 Interest and dividends on investment securities 5,238 4,058 10,836 7,650 Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 1,105 1,274 2,771 2,255 Interest on federal funds sold 47 40 96 86 Total interest income 108,279 96,296 213,413 185,345 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 22,461 14,048 43,361 23,177 Interest on customer repurchase agreements 75 62 173 112 Interest on other short-term borrowings 1,435 997 1,575 2,108 Interest on long-term borrowings 2,979 2,979 5,958 5,958 Total interest expense 26,950 18,086 51,067 31,355 Net Interest Income 81,329 78,210 162,346 153,990 Provision for Credit Losses 3,600 1,650 6,960 3,619 Net Interest Income After Provision For Credit Losses 77,729 76,560 155,386 150,371 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 1,606 1,760 3,300 3,374 Gain on sale of loans 1,923 1,675 3,311 3,198 Gain on sale of investment securities 563 26 1,475 68 Increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 429 356 854 700 Other income 1,839 1,736 3,711 3,517 Total noninterest income 6,360 5,553 12,651 10,857 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,743 17,812 41,387 34,670 Premises and equipment expenses 3,652 3,873 7,504 7,802 Marketing and advertising 1,268 1,291 2,416 2,228 Data processing 2,603 2,404 4,978 4,721 Legal, accounting and professional fees 2,740 2,179 4,449 5,152 FDIC insurance 1,126 951 2,242 1,626 Other expenses 4,227 3,779 8,687 7,211 Total noninterest expense 33,359 32,289 71,663 63,410 Income Before Income Tax Expense 50,730 49,824 96,374 97,818 Income Tax Expense 13,487 12,528 25,382 24,807 Net Income $ 37,243 $ 37,296 $ 70,992 $ 73,011 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.09 $ 2.06 $ 2.13 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 2.05 $ 2.12





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 209,096 $ 1,105 2.12 % $ 302,991 $ 1,274 1.69 % Loans held for sale (1) 34,760 349 4.02 % 25,621 291 4.54 % Loans (1) (2) 7,260,899 101,540 5.61 % 6,569,931 90,633 5.53 % Investment securities available for sale (2) 803,207 5,238 2.62 % 643,409 4,058 2.53 % Federal funds sold 20,361 47 0.93 % 16,186 40 0.99 % Total interest earning assets 8,328,323 108,279 5.21 % 7,558,138 96,296 5.11 % Total noninterest earning assets 337,172 297,601 Less: allowance for credit losses 69,972 66,175 Total noninterest earning assets 267,200 231,426 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,595,523 $ 7,789,564 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 705,628 $ 1,197 0.68 % $ 444,842 $ 815 0.73 % Savings and money market 2,628,255 12,279 1.87 % 2,647,910 8,546 1.29 % Time deposits 1,442,197 8,985 2.50 % 1,123,330 4,687 1.67 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,776,080 22,461 1.89 % 4,216,082 14,048 1.34 % Customer repurchase agreements 33,248 75 0.90 % 38,438 62 0.65 % Other short-term borrowings 219,508 1,435 2.59 % 230,223 997 1.71 % Long-term borrowings 217,458 2,979 5.42 % 217,068 2,979 5.43 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,246,294 26,950 2.06 % 4,701,811 18,086 1.54 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 2,117,901 2,053,044 Other liabilities 64,841 32,618 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,182,742 2,085,662 Shareholders' Equity 1,166,487 1,002,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,595,523 $ 7,789,564 Net interest income $ 81,329 $ 78,210 Net interest spread 3.15 % 3.57 % Net interest margin 3.91 % 4.15 % Cost of funds 1.30 % 0.96 % (1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.7 million and $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 254,804 $ 2,771 2.19 % $ 292,772 $ 2,255 1.55 % Loans held for sale (1) 26,386 550 4.17 % 25,293 565 4.47 % Loans (1) (2) 7,150,300 199,160 5.62 % 6,502,207 174,789 5.42 % Investment securities available for sale (1) 806,858 10,836 2.71 % 628,818 7,650 2.45 % Federal funds sold 19,063 96 1.02 % 17,258 86 1.00 % Total interest earning assets 8,257,411 213,413 5.21 % 7,466,348 185,345 5.01 % Total noninterest earning assets 338,290 293,488 Less: allowance for credit losses 69,713 65,781 Total noninterest earning assets 268,577 227,707 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,525,988 $ 7,694,055 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 648,557 $ 2,378 0.74 % $ 409,066 $ 1,279 0.63 % Savings and money market 2,709,950 24,242 1.80 % 2,708,480 14,210 1.06 % Time deposits 1,386,876 16,741 2.43 % 1,006,356 7,688 1.54 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,745,383 43,361 1.84 % 4,123,902 23,177 1.13 % Customer repurchase agreements 30,536 173 1.14 % 53,158 112 0.42 % Other short-term borrowings 120,832 1,575 2.59 % 234,267 2,108 1.79 % Long-term borrowings 217,408 5,958 5.45 % 217,019 5,958 5.46 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,114,159 51,067 2.01 % 4,628,346 31,355 1.37 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 2,195,084 2,042,738 Other liabilities 68,963 38,535 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,264,047 2,081,273 Shareholders' equity 1,147,782 984,436 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,525,988 $ 7,694,055 Net interest income $ 162,346 $ 153,990 Net interest spread 3.20 % 3.64 % Net interest margin 3.97 % 4.16 % Cost of funds 1.24 % 0.85 % (1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $8.8 million and $9.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Income Statements: 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Total interest income $ 108,279 $ 105,134 $ 105,581 $ 102,360 $ 96,296 $ 89,049 $ 86,526 $ 82,370 Total interest expense 26,950 24,117 23,869 21,069 18,086 13,269 11,167 10,434 Net interest income 81,329 81,017 81,712 81,291 78,210 75,780 75,359 71,936 Provision for credit losses 3,600 3,360 2,600 2,441 1,650 1,969 4,087 1,921 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 77,729 77,657 79,112 78,850 76,560 73,811 71,272 70,015 Noninterest income (before investment gains) 5,797 5,379 6,060 5,640 5,527 5,262 9,496 6,773 Gain on sale of investment securities 563 912 29 - 26 42 - 11 Total noninterest income 6,360 6,291 6,089 5,640 5,553 5,304 9,496 6,784 Salaries and employee benefits 17,743 23,644 15,907 17,157 17,812 16,858 16,678 16,905 Premises and equipment 3,652 3,852 3,969 3,889 3,873 3,929 4,019 3,846 Marketing and advertising 1,268 1,148 1,147 1,191 1,291 937 1,222 732 Other expenses 10,696 9,660 10,664 9,377 9,313 9,397 7,884 8,033 Total noninterest expense 33,359 38,304 31,687 31,614 32,289 31,121 29,803 29,516 Income before income tax expense 50,730 45,644 53,514 52,876 49,824 47,994 50,965 47,283 Income tax expense 13,487 11,895 13,197 13,928 12,528 12,279 35,396 17,409 Net income 37,243 33,749 40,317 38,948 37,296 35,715 15,569 29,874 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 1.17 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 $ 1.04 $ 0.46 $ 0.87 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 1.17 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 $ 1.04 $ 0.45 $ 0.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 34,540,152 34,480,772 34,349,089 34,308,684 34,305,693 34,260,882 34,179,793 34,173,893 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 34,565,253 34,536,236 34,460,985 34,460,794 34,448,354 34,406,310 34,334,873 34,338,442 Actual shares outstanding at period end 34,539,853 34,537,193 34,387,919 34,308,473 34,305,071 34,303,056 34,185,163 34,174,009 Book value per common share at period end $ 34.30 $ 33.25 $ 32.25 $ 30.94 $ 29.82 $ 28.72 $ 27.80 $ 27.33 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 31.25 $ 30.20 $ 29.17 $ 27.84 $ 26.71 $ 25.60 $ 24.67 $ 24.19 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.74% 1.62% 1.90% 1.93% 1.92% 1.91% 0.82% 1.66% Return on average common equity 12.81% 12.12% 14.82% 14.85% 14.93% 14.99% 6.49% 12.86% Return on average tangible common equity 14.08% 13.38% 16.43% 16.54% 16.71% 16.86% 7.31% 14.55% Net interest margin 3.91% 4.02% 3.97% 4.14% 4.15% 4.17% 4.13% 4.14% Efficiency ratio (2) 38.04% 43.87% 36.09% 36.37% 38.55% 38.38% 35.12% 37.49% Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 0.98% 0.98% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.01% 1.03% Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 192.70% 173.72% 429.72% 452.28% 612.42% 491.56% 489.20% 379.11% Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.51% 0.56% 0.23% 0.22% 0.16% 0.20% 0.21% 0.27% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45% 0.50% 0.21% 0.20% 0.16% 0.19% 0.20% 0.24% Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.08% 0.19% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.06% 0.15% 0.00% Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.66% 12.49% 12.08% 12.13% 11.97% 11.76% 11.45% 11.78% Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.36% 16.22% 16.08% 15.74% 15.59% 15.32% 15.02% 15.30% Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.87% 12.69% 12.47% 12.11% 11.89% 11.57% 11.23% 11.40% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 12.60% 12.59% 12.11% 12.01% 11.79% 11.57% 11.44% 11.35% Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 8,595,523 $ 8,455,680 $ 8,415,480 $ 8,023,535 $ 7,789,564 $ 7,597,485 $ 7,487,624 $ 7,128,769 Total earning assets $ 8,328,323 $ 8,185,711 $ 8,171,010 $ 7,793,422 $ 7,558,138 $ 7,373,535 $ 7,242,994 $ 6,897,613 Total loans $ 7,260,899 $ 7,038,472 $ 6,897,434 $ 6,646,264 $ 6,569,931 $ 6,433,730 $ 6,207,505 $ 5,946,411 Total deposits $ 6,893,981 $ 6,987,468 $ 6,950,714 $ 6,485,144 $ 6,269,126 $ 6,063,017 $ 6,101,727 $ 5,827,953 Total borrowings $ 470,214 $ 266,209 $ 342,637 $ 464,460 $ 485,729 $ 523,369 $ 382,687 $ 344,959 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,166,487 $ 1,128,869 $ 1,079,622 $ 1,040,826 $ 1,002,091 $ 966,585 $ 951,727 $ 921,493 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. (2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Excludes loans held for sale.

