DZS to showcase Smart Building and 5G solutions at Rakuten Optimism 2019



The largest event in the history of the Rakuten Group sharing how the 5G era is shaping global innovation

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced its participation in Rakuten Optimism 2019 to showcase its FTTx and 5G solutions. Taking place in Yokohama, Japan, the event runs from Wednesday, July 31 to Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the exhibition hall of the Pacifico Yokohama event center.



Those attending will experience how people and society are being empowered through Rakuten's 5G ecosystem, and catch glimpses of the future and hear about plans and visions for new initiatives aimed at the 5G era. Innovative solutions from DZS transport 5G wireless data traffic at 50 times greater volume of data traffic and at 100 times faster than today's LTE networks. DZS' solutions for Smart Buildings based on FiberLAN™ also offer an ideal enterprise fiber architecture to support the growing demand for 5G, wireless and IoT.

"We are very proud to showcase our fiber and 5G mobile transport solutions at Rakuten Optimism and to participate in the innovative ecosystem in building fast and responsive, and pervasive 5G networks," said Yung Kim, Chief Executive Officer, DZS. "Our solutions can empower the data connection experience of the future, including with autonomous vehicles, IoT, and smart cities."

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The Company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world's most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

