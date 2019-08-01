DZS Selected by Korea Telecom for 5G Mobile Solutions



5G-Ready, Ultra-Low Latency Switches Enable Mobile Traffic at Up to 100Gbps

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. or "DZS" (NASDAQ:DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced that it has been selected by KT (formerly Korea Telecom), a leading South Korean telecommunications operator, to supply carrier-grade ultra-low latency switches to be deployed in KT's roll out of their commercial 5G wireless network in South Korea.



KT continues to further its global leadership position in 5G commercialization with a focus on widespread 5G commercial deployments across 85 major cities as well as expanding 5G deployment inside buildings, including in airports, train stations, shopping malls, and college campuses across South Korea. KT, which is regarded as having one of the most extensive live 5G networks globally, is bringing unparalleled, ultra-low latency mobile user experiences to its subscribers to support the large, and rapidly growing bandwidth requirements from mobility, gaming, streaming, and infotainment systems.

The next-generation 5G mobile Anyhaul transport solutions from DZS enable a commercial 5G network that is up to 20 times faster than today's LTE networks, deliver ultra-low latency in-line with 5G requirements, and support multiple devices simultaneously.

"We are proud to be supporting KT in their rollout of state-of-the-art 5G networks across South Korea, a country that has taken a global lead in enabling nationwide commercial 5G services," said Philip Yim, Chief Operating Officer, DZS. "We have partnered with KT for many years, and with our 5G-ready mobile Anyhaul solutions, we are supporting the acceleration of an all fiber, 5G network."

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world's most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

