Quantcast

Dynavax Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


BERKELEY, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel vaccines, will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.dynavax.com. Alternatively, participants may dial (877) 423-9813 (domestic) or (201) 689-8573 (international) and refer to conference ID 13693069.

The archived conference call will be available on Dynavax's website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers, develops and commercializes novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.  For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.

Contact:
ir@dynavax.com
510-665-7269

Source: Dynavax Technologies Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: DVAX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8321.50
70.10  ▲  0.85%
DJIA 27269.97
-79.22  ▼  0.29%
S&P 500 3019.56
14.09  ▲  0.47%
Data as of Jul 24, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar