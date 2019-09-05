Quantcast

    Dynacor Declares Its Fifth Quarterly Dividend Payment

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 05, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce its quarterly dividend payment of CA $0.01 per common share is payable on October 3, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2019. The payment represents the fifth quarterly dividend payment made to shareholders. The Corporation's quarterly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

    The declaration and payment of dividends are at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation's financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

    ABOUT DYNACOR

    Dynacor is a dividend paying gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through the processing of ore purchased from artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM). At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2018, Dynacor produced 81,314 ounces of gold, a yearly best and 1.8% increase as compared with 2017 (79,897 ounces).

    Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its "PX Impact" gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors are paying a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX Impact gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects to our ASM communities.

    Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol ( DNGDF ).

    FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

    Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

