dynaCERT Receives Initial Purchase Order for 100 HydraGEN™ Units Destined for Mexico





TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order with a deposit for 100 HydraGEN™ HG145B units destined for trucking in Mexico from KarbonKleen LLC ("KarbonKleen"), a preferred service provider covering Mexico, the USA and Canada.



KarbonKleen is also pleased to announce its new partnership with the Alliance Holdings Group ("Alliance"), a visionary holding company in Mexico that is dedicated to improving the lives of the people of Mexico using innovative technological advancements. This partnership between KarbonKleen and the Alliance has exclusivity for dynaCERT's patented HydraGEN™ Technology for distribution to all of the labour unions in Mexico.

KarbonKleen's purchase order is for its client, Alliance, which supplies trucking equipment to one of the largest federation of labour unions in Mexico. The 100 unit order is expected to be a precedent for a potential exponentially larger market in Mexico.

Alliance, on behalf of its labour unions, has indicated, in a formal memorandum of understanding with KarbonKleen (the MOU"), that they wish to co-brand the HydraGEN™ Technology of dynaCERT pursuant to an exclusive special arrangement with dynaCERT. Through its strategic partnerships in Mexico, Alliance has a market of over 1,000,000 diesel-operated vehicles, which operate throughout the entire country.

Mr. Alberto Valdespino, Principal of Alliance and Director of International Business, is very excited about this opportunity and stated, "dynaCERT's technology is very important to the Alliance because it will foster better health and the use of environmentally friendly technology for union members and for the population of Mexico as a whole. The use of HydraGEN™ Technology will allow the unions in Mexico to benefit from reduced fuel consumption and fuel costs, while at the same time creating immediate and significant reductions in diesel gas pollution for generations to come. At the same time the reduction of diesel pollution will be leading the creation of carbon credits under dynaCERT's proposed programme."

This relationship represents a very significant milestone for dynaCERT in Mexico and Karbonkleen, Alliance and the Mexican labour unions.

dynaCERT will immediately commence deploying engineers and staff to Mexico to assist and train leaders and professionals in Mexico regarding the proper installation of its HydraGEN™ Technology.

The timing is excellent, as the air quality situation in Mexico has continued to deteriorate, leading to increasing government initiatives to curb the pollution problem. Through these new partnerships, dynaCERT is appropriately positioned to help Mexico solve this growing problem with the Company's HydraGEN™ Technology.

Pursuant to the MOU, the first 10,000 units destined for Mexico are expected to be assembled by dynaCERT in its Toronto facilities, ensuring timely delivery and meeting the Company's high quality control for deliveries to Mexican end-users of its HydraGEN™ Technology. Under the MOU, dynaCERT will immediately begin to negotiate with KarbonKleen, Alliance and its principals in Mexico to establish an assembly facility in Mexico. Initially this new facility will service further Mexican demand for up to 1 million more HydraGEN™ units and provide increased employment in Mexico.

Mr. Christopher Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of KarbonKleen, stated, "This initial purchase order is significant to both our Mexican partners and dynaCERT. The benefits of fuel economy and environmental solutions offered by dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology is win-win for labour unions, the population of Mexico and businesses in Mexico. It can contribute to Mexico's commitment to meeting the emission standards that it has signed under the Paris Accord while saving on diesel costs for decades. We are very pleased that dynaCERT has joined us in being flexible and co-operating in making this historic transaction a possible reality."

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT stated, "With this initial order, accompanied by the MOU, KarbonKleen, Alliance and its principals are demonstrating their firm commitment to the huge potential of dynaCERT and its HydraGEN™ Technology and I thank them for their hard efforts and loyal support. I welcome the Mexican labour unions to learn more about all the benefits of our HydraGEN™ Technology and commend their demonstrated enthusiasm for helping the world conquer diesel pollution."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website:www.dynaCERT.com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 - 501 Alliance Avenue Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

(416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

(416) 766-9691 x 1

ir@dynaCERT.com





Source: dynaCERT Inc.