Quantcast

See headlines for DUOT
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Duos Technologies Awarded $1.0 Million Contract for Artificial Intelligence Algorithms

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQX:DUOT), through its operating subsidiaries Duos Technologies, Inc., and truevue360™, has been awarded an expanded contract with a Class 1 freight railroad for an estimated initial value of approximately $1.0 million in recurring revenue to be recognized over the five-year life of the contract.

    The award provides for an initial library of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based algorithms which will analyze images from the Company's rail inspection portal (rip®) for maintenance inspection of the customer's railcars. The development of the models and applications as well as hosting will be undertaken by the Company's truevue360™ subsidiary. This latest award is indicative of an increasing trend in the railroad industry of automating railcar inspections, which have historically been conducted manually.

    "We are expanding our library of AI-based automated inspection strategies through our new subsidiary truevue360™," said Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini. "This award signifies the first of many steps in a significant growth opportunity for the Company in this market vertical. The combination of our advanced, engineered rail inspection technologies with our AI capabilities differentiates us from our competitors and comprises what we believe to be a complete solution for transportation applications."

    About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

    Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQX:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

    Contacts
    Corporate

    Tracie Hutchins

    Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

    904-652-1601

    tlh@duostech.com



    Investor Relations

    Matt Glover or Tom Colton

    Gateway Investor Relations

    949-574-3860

    DUOT@gatewayir.com
     

    Source: Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: DUOT




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8002.81
    106.82  ▲  1.35%
    DJIA 26135.79
    249.78  ▲  0.96%
    S&P 500 2923.65
    34.97  ▲  1.21%
    Data as of Aug 19, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar