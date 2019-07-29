Dundee Corporation Sells Shares in Reunion Gold Corporation





TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) announces that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited, it has sold 9,986,000 common shares ("Shares") of Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV:RGD) (the "Issuer").



Immediately prior to the disposition of securities described in this news release, Dundee owned 63,174,838 Shares and warrants to purchase up to 3,730,769 Shares representing an approximate 15.14% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 15.89% on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Dundee owns 53,188,838 Shares and warrants to purchase up to 3,730,769 Shares, representing an approximate 12.75% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 13.52% on a partially diluted basis.

Dundee acquired the Shares of the Issuer for investment purposes only. Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase or sell securities of the Issuer.

For additional information, an early warning report will be filed on SEDAR or may be obtained by contacting:

Dundee Corporation

Legal Department

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 2000

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Tel: (416) 350-3388

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Vincic

Investor and Media Relations

Dundee Corporation

(647) 402-6375

Source: Dundee Corporation