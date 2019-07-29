Quantcast

See headlines for RGD
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Dundee Corporation Sells Shares in Reunion Gold Corporation

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 10:34:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) announces that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited, it has sold 9,986,000 common shares ("Shares") of Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV:RGD) (the "Issuer"). 

    Immediately prior to the disposition of securities described in this news release, Dundee owned 63,174,838 Shares and warrants to purchase up to 3,730,769 Shares representing an approximate 15.14% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 15.89% on a partially diluted basis.  Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Dundee owns 53,188,838 Shares and warrants to purchase up to 3,730,769 Shares, representing an approximate 12.75% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 13.52% on a partially diluted basis.

    Dundee acquired the Shares of the Issuer for investment purposes only. Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions.  Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase or sell securities of the Issuer.

    For additional information, an early warning report will be filed on SEDAR or may be obtained by contacting:

    Dundee Corporation

    Legal Department

    1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 2000

    Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

    Tel: (416) 350-3388

    ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

    Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A".  Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure.  Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

    FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

    John Vincic

    Investor and Media Relations

    Dundee Corporation

    (647) 402-6375

    Source: Dundee Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: RGD




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8277.34
    -52.87  ▼  0.63%
    DJIA 27258.58
    66.13  ▲  0.24%
    S&P 500 3021.80
    -4.06  ▼  0.13%
    Data as of Jul 29, 2019 | 11:44AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar