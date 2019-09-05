Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 56th Store in Round Rock, Texas





MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) ("Duluth Trading") (NASDAQ:DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand opening of its 56th store in Round Rock, Texas. The store is located at 4401 N. Interstate 35, Suite 2001, Round Rock, TX, 78664.



"We are very excited to open our sixth Duluth Trading store in the state of Texas," said Steve Schlecht, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. "Round Rock is a vibrant community located in the Austin metro region, which is now the fastest growing area in the country. We look forward to welcoming our brand fans and new customers to experience firsthand our innovative and problem-solving apparel and gear for men and women in our newest Duluth Trading store."



The store will host several events to celebrate the grand opening on Thursday, September 5. At 9:45 a.m. Central Time, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony with Duluth Trading management and local dignitaries on hand to do the honors. At 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central Time, there will be a barbecue demo with Danielle Bennett. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Central Time, there will be Lumberjack Shows to welcome our customers.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

