Ducommun Announces Upcoming Investor Events

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


SANTA ANA, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) ("Ducommun" or the "Company") today announced that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the following events during August, 2019, where he and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's interim chief financial officer and treasurer, will be available for meetings with institutional investors:

August 7:         Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference -- Boston

August 8:         Jefferies Industrials Conference -- New York

Additional information will be posted on the Company's website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and, in the case of Jefferies, a webcast event. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.  

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:

Christopher D. Wampler, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, 310.513.7200

Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com

 

Source: Ducommun Incorporated

