DSS Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Now Available to Qualified Commercial Printers and Packagers through New Certified Printer Program 



Partnering Platform Offers Commercial Printers & Packagers New Revenue Channel and Value-Add Technology Applications for Customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS (NYSE American:DSS), ("DSS"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication and diversion protection technologies, announced today that its portfolio of physical security and digital anti-counterfeiting technologies is now available to qualified printers and packagers through its newly-established "DSS Certified Printer Program."



The DSS Certified Printer Program ("DSS CPP") will provide its member printers with the resources and support to introduce DSS anti-counterfeiting technologies to their new and existing printing and packaging customers that have indicated an interest in protecting their products from security issues such as counterfeiting and product diversion. The DSS CPP platform provides its members service offerings with value-added technology, as well as additional sources of revenue.

In joining the DSS CPP, member printers will be able to utilize and market the entire DSS portfolio of currency-level, anti-counterfeiting technologies that have been used to protect corporations, financial institutions, brand owners and governments against sophisticated, costly and damaging fraud for the past 25 years.

The growing number of commercial printers that have recently joined the DSS CPP include: VeriTrace Security Label & Brand Protection (Cincinnati, Ohio), Tinmasters, Ltd. (Caldicot, Monmouthshire, UK), Advantage Label & Packaging (Grand Rapids, Mich.), ROI Print Management (Minneapolis, Minn.) and ATL Ad Tape & Label (Menomonee Falls, Wisc.).

"VeriTrace is pleased to be a DSS CPP partner and to incorporate its security technologies into our portfolio of label, tape and document products," stated Robert Sherwood, VeriTrace VP of Security Programs Mgt. "We're especially energized about its authentication and track and trace capabilities, and the leveraging of augmented reality that will encourage consumer participation to fight counterfeits while increasing supply chain security."

Richard O'Neill, CEO of Tinmasters, Ltd. commented: "Tinmasters specializes in printing onto metal packaging. We see a growing demand for security and authentication technology as brands seek to both protect themselves against counterfeiting and to provide consumers with information which authenticates and informs. We are delighted to extend an already well-established relationship to become a DSS CPP partner and are enthusiastic about the new services we can offer our customers."

DSS CPP members will have access to some of today's most powerful security measures in production printing, including Pantograph 4000™, Barcode Barricade™, Blockout™, Phantom™, VeriGlow™, as well as AuthentiGuard™, the Company's industry-leading smartphone digital authentication technology.

DSS CPP membership benefits include:

Access to 24/7 print security support

Access to all DSS licensed anti-counterfeiting technologies

Free DSS Authentication toolbox

Free quarterly training through the DSS Print Security Training Program

Member listing and contact information on DSS CPP web page

DSS Certified Printer Program seal for website and collateral documents

Sales assistance and support materials

Co-marketing programs and lead generation

Revenue sharing opportunities

There is no cost to become a member of the DSS CPP. However, interested candidates will be required to register, and complete a non-disclosure agreement and quality review.

"Our Certified Printer Program provides tremendous opportunities for both DSS and commercial printers, it establishes an additional revenue stream and value proposition for the printers, while allowing DSS access to niche markets the printers already serve," stated Mike Buell, DSS VP of Business Development.

To complete a registration form or for more information on the DSS CPP, email cpp@dsssecure.com or visit the DSS Certified Printer Program.

Attend the Certified Printer Program Webinar

DSS will be hosting an informational webinar on Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 am ET titled, "Are You a Printer/Packager? Learn How to Add Value and Increase Revenue Using DSS Security Features" for those printing and packaging professionals seeking a comprehensive overview of the DSS CPP. A Q&A session will be held following the completion of the webinar. Register for the webinar HERE.

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For more than 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS") has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit www.dsssecure.com.

Contact Information:

Jody Janson

Corporate Communications

Document Security Systems, Inc.

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: ir@dsssecure.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements that may be contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements related to the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, potential value, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and contain words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected in any forward-looking statement. In addition to the factors specifically noted in the forward-looking statements, other important factors, risks and uncertainties that could result in those differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue the growth in sales of AuthentiGuard and manage our expenses, as well as those risks disclosed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. Forward-looking statements that may be contained in this press release are being made as of the date of its release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

