DSS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS (NYSE American:DSS) (the "Company"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies whose products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to help ensure product authenticity, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights and Recent Developments

August 2019 - DSS adds two independent directors, Mr. Jose' Escudero and Mr. Samson Lee to its Board of Directors

July 2019 - DSS releases blockchain tracking and authentication technology "Sentinel" to combat unauthorized sellers, map violators and retail arbitrage within Amazon Marketplace

July 2019 - DSS appoints Jason Grady as Chief Operating Officer

June 2019 - DSS prices $5.6 million underwritten public offering of common stock

June 2019 - DSS BioHealth Security, Inc. announces the addition of Daryl Thompson and Dr. Roscoe Moore to advisory team

May 2019 - Established new business divisions for strategic global expansion

May 2019 - Added new independent directors, John "JT" Thatch, Brett Scott and Stan Grisham to DSS Board of Directors

April 2019 - Announced brand protection agreement with Market Defense, LLC

March 2019 - Mr. Heng Fai Ambrose Chan named DSS Chairman of the Board of Directors

March 2019 - DSS and Zappar, Ltd. partner to combine proprietary technologies to Inform, Engage and Protect

"As we reach the half-way point of our fiscal year, I am pleased with the progress we are making relative to the execution of our business plan. We have realized a comparable quarter increase of nearly 34% in our Technology sales, services, and licensing revenue, and I am particularly encouraged with our continued growth performance as it relates to DSS' flagship product, AuthentiGuard," stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS.

"Overall, DSS revenues are up by almost 5.5% for the first six-months of 2019, and we continue to be optimistic about even further growth opportunities for the remainder of the year and beyond. Further, the Company continues to identify potential operational and cost savings while we are simultaneously aligning resources to support and build a foundation for strategic growth opportunities. Furthermore, in June 2019, we completed a successful capital raise which netted approximately $4.9 million. The proceeds therefrom will be directed toward addressing pent-up Printed product customer demand and the marketing and sales of our AuthentiGuard product and associated anti-counterfeiting and brand protection technologies. There is a focused commitment by all members of the DSS team to increase our market share, customer base and financial performance, the results of which, we believe, will provide measurable value to our shareholders," added Heuszel.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights



Revenues for the six-months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period of 2018, increased from $8.5 million to $8.9 million representing an increase of approximately 5.5%. This revenue growth for the period was primarily driven by an increase in the sales of Printed products of approximately 4.0%, predominantly due to increased packaging sales. Technology sales, services and licensing revenue also grew for the same comparative period by over 14.0% primarily resulting from increased AuthentiGuard sales.



For the three-months ended June 30, 2019, total revenue remained relatively steady at approximately $4.1 million as compared to the same three-months ended June 30, 2018. While revenues from the sale of Printed products decreased by 3% during the three-months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, the Technology sales, services and licensing revenues increased by nearly 34% during the same comparative three-months ended June 30, 2019. The decline in Printed products revenues is primarily due to a decline in vinyl card sales. The increase in technology sales is primarily due to increased AuthentiGuard sales.



Costs of goods sold increased by 5.0% and 13.0%, respectively, during the three and six-months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same periods in 2018, representing an increase in outside services used by our technology group, coupled with an increase in material costs as a percentage of the printed products groups' total direct costs.



For the three and six months-ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded net loss of approximately $1.0 million ($0.05 per share) and $1.5 million ($0.07 per share), respectively, as compared to net income of $2.7 million ($0.16 per share) and $2.3 million ($0.14 per share), respectively, during the same periods in 2018. The increase in operating losses incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same periods in 2018 is due primarily to an approximate $3.5 million gain on extinguishment of debt recorded in Q2 2018 as well as an increase in direct costs as a percentage of sales at the Company's printed products divisions, an increase in professional fees, and an increase in costs associated with the Company's expansion into Asia.



The Company recorded an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of ($724,000) for the six-months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3,160,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2018. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by increased cost of sales for the printed products group, as well as the $3.5M gain on extinguishment of debt recorded in Q2 2018.



A full analysis of results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q which was filed on August 13, 2019 and is available on the Company's website at www.dsssecure.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at https://www.sec.gov/ .

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS") has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information on DSS and its integrated operating divisions, visit DSS at www.dsssecure.com, Premier Printing Corporation at www.premiercustompkg.com and DSS Plastics Group at http://dssplasticsgroup.com/.

Keep up to date on DSS events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Document Security Systems, Inc.

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: ir@dsssecure.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements that may be contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements related to the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, potential value, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and contain words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected in any forward-looking statement. In addition to the factors specifically noted in the forward-looking statements, other important factors, risks and uncertainties that could result in those differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue the growth in sales of AuthentiGuard and manage our expenses, as well as those risks disclosed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. Forward-looking statements that may be contained in this press release are being made as of the date of its release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,321,344 $ 2,317,659 Restricted cash 50,266 130,326 Accounts receivable, net of $50,000 allowance for doubtful accounts 2,564,178 2,217,877 Inventory 1,272,111 1,563,593 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 256,048 285,580 Total current assets 9,463,947 6,515,035 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,854,786 5,014,494 Investment 324,930 324,930 Other assets 90,319 90,319 Right-of-use assets 1,313,742 - Goodwill 2,453,597 2,453,597 Other intangible assets, net 1,166,310 881,411 Total assets $ 19,667,631 $ 15,279,786 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,563,986 $ 1,347,491 Accrued expenses and deferred revenue 818,773 1,106,346 Other current liabilities 1,473,163 2,255,942 Current portion of long-term debt, net 348,574 713,427 Current portion of lease liability 332,883 - Total current liabilities 4,537,379 5,423,206 Long-term debt, net 1,965,829 1,721,936 Lease liability 1,005,222 - Other long-term liabilities 329,348 391,325 Deferred tax liability, net 168,986 168,986 Capital lease obligations - 0 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.02 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 29,202,721 shares issued and outstanding (17,425,858 on December 31, 2018) 584,054 348,517 Additional paid-in capital 112,972,366 107,624,666 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,483 ) (7,052 ) Accumulated deficit (101,873,070 ) (100,391,798 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,660,867 7,574,333 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,667,631 $ 15,279,786





DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2018 %

change Six Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Six Months

Ended June 30,

2018 %

change Revenue Printed products $ 3,623,000 $ 3,725,000 -3 % $ 7,989,000 $ 7,648,000 4 % Technology sales, services and licensing 484,000 362,000 34 % 927,000 816,000 14 % Total revenue $ 4,107,000 $ 4,087,000 0 % $ 8,916,000 $ 8,464,000 5 % Costs and expenses Costs of goods sold, exclusive of depreciation and amortization $ 2,898,000 $ 2,756,000 5 % $ 6,057,000 $ 5,338,000 13 % Sales, general and administrative compensation 814,000 855,000 -5 % 1,734,000 1,822,000 -5 % Depreciation and amortization 337,000 347,000 -3 % 631,000 692,000 -9 % Professional fees 434,000 352,000 23 % 726,000 585,000 24 % Stock based compensation 28,000 85,000 -67 % 59,000 86,000 -31 % Sales and marketing 164,000 121,000 36 % 281,000 214,000 31 % Rent and utilities 176,000 161,000 9 % 365,000 316,000 16 % Other operating expenses 230,000 222,000 4 % 458,000 457,000 0 % Research and development 18,000 6,000 200 % 19,000 105,000 -82 % Total costs and expenses $ 5,099,000 $ 4,905,000 4 % $ 10,330,000 $ 9,615,000 7 % Operating loss (992,000 ) (818,000 ) 21 % (1,414,000 ) (1,151,000 ) 23 % Other income (expense): Interest income $ 3,000 $ 3,000 0 % $ 4,000 $ 6,000 -33 % Interest expense (41,000 ) (34,000 ) 21 % (70,000 ) (83,000 ) -16 % Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (1,000 ) (6,000 ) -83 % (1,000 ) (34,000 ) -97 % Gain on extinguishment of liabilities, net - 3,533,000 -100 % - 3,533,000 -100 % Total other expense $ (39,000 ) $ 3,496,000 -101 % $ (67,000 ) $ 3,422,000 102 % Income (loss) before income taxes (1,031,000 ) 2,678,000 -138 % (1,481,000 ) 2,271,000 -165 % Income tax expense (benefit) - - 0 % - - 0 % Net income (loss) $ (1,031,000 ) $ 2,678,000 -138 % $ (1,481,000 ) $ 2,271,000 165 % Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 -131 % $ (0.07 ) $ 0.14 150 % Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 -131 % $ (0.07 ) $ 0.13 154 %





DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,481,272 ) $ 2,271,367 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 631,147 692,483 Stock based compensation 58,610 86,173 Paid in-kind interest - 12,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 600 33,899 Gain on extinguishment of liabilities, net - (3,532,659 ) Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable (346,301 ) 118,491 Inventory 291,482 289,513 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,895 (27,771 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable 216,496 303,907 Accrued expenses (249,903 ) (90,318 ) Other liabilities (897,858 ) (606,928 ) Net cash used by operating activities (1,723,104 ) (449,843 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (261,555 ) (311,402 ) Purchase of intangible assets (350,000 ) (20,137 ) Net cash used by investing activities (611,555 ) (331,539 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt (121,560 ) (758,302 ) Borrowings from convertible note 500,000 - Issuances of common stock, net of issuance costs 4,879,844 - Receipt of subscription receivable, net of issuance costs - 288,000 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 5,258,284 (470,302 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,923,625 (1,251,684 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,447,985 4,444,628 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,371,610 $ 3,192,944



1 ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measurement. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by adding back to net income (loss): interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and impairment charges as further adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to investors to supplement the results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing the Company's financial results with other companies in the industry, many of which also use Adjusted EBITDA in their communications to investors. By excluding non-cash charges such as amortization, depreciation, stock-based compensation and impairment charges, as well as non-operating charges for interest and income taxes, investors can evaluate the Company's operations and its ability to generate cash flows from operations and can compare its results on a more consistent basis to the results of other companies in the industry. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to establish internal budgets and goals, and evaluate performance of its business units and management, and evaluate potential acquisitions. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of the Company's operational strength and performance of its business and a useful measure of the Company's historical and prospective operating trends. However, there are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA since it excludes interest income and expense and income taxes and non-recurring items such as goodwill impairments, each of which impact the Company's profitability and operating cash flows, as well as depreciation, amortization, impairment charges and stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these limitations are compensated by clearly identifying the difference between the two measures. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income and loss presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as defined by the Company may not be comparable with similarly named measures provided by other entities. The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA income (loss):

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measure Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss: $ (1,031,000 ) $ 2,677,000 -139 % $ (1,481,000 ) $ 2,271,000 -165 % Add backs: Depreciation & amortization 337,000 347,000 -3 % 631,000 692,000 -9 % Stock based compensation 25,000 85,000 -71 % 59,000 86,000 -31 % Interest, net 40,000 31,000 29 % 66,000 77,000 -14 % Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,000 6,000 -83 % 1,000 34,000 -97 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (628,000 ) $ 3,146,000 -120 % $ (724,000 ) $ 3,160,000 -123 % Adjusted EBITDA, by group (unaudited) Printed Products $ (19,000 ) $ 177,000 -111 % $ 351,000 $ 728,00

-52 % Technology (503,000 ) 3,232,000 116 % (517,000 ) 2,920,000 118 % Corporate (106,000 ) (263,000 ) -60 % (558,000 ) (488,000 ) 14 % (628,000 ) 3,146,000 -120 % (724,000 ) 3,160,000

-123 %

Source: Document Security Systems Inc.