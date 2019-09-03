DSP Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today that its management is scheduled to participate in the following events:

Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conferenceheld at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis on Thursday, September 5 th

Lake Street Capital Best Ideas Growth Conferenceheld at the Parker New York Hotel on Thursday, September 12 th

ROTH New Industrials and Technology Day held in the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on November 13th

Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during these conferences. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com.

