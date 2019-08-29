DSG Global Inc. Upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market





Surrey, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (OTC:DSGT), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS Golf TAG Management System and on-course media system, today announced that the Company has been upgraded from the Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective immediately.

Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global, commented, "We are pleased to have met the requirements to upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market. This is an exciting time for the Company, as we continue to execute on our business plan and gain traction in the market. We believe trading on the OTCQB provides greater transparency to our shareholders and potential new investors due to the increased requirements. We continue to work towards submitting our application to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Markets and look forward to providing further updates."

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 15,000 vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, and Agricultural applications. DSGT is also expanding into commercial fleet management with the RAPTOR, a single rider golf car, and the 100E fully loaded Mullen golf cars, 2 and 4 seaters. Additional information is available at http://www.vantage-tag.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's corporate finance and other strategic initiatives, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2015. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

