DSG Global Inc. Continues Growth with Additional Installations at Award Winning Golf Courses





Surrey, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (OTC:DSGT), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS Golf TAG Management System and on-course media system, today announced that it has completed multiple installations for its TAG Management System and the Infinity suite of products at leading golf courses worldwide.

Vantage Tag Systems installed 60 INFINITY 12" HD units at the Northlands Country Club in North Vancouver. Since opening in 1998, Northlands has continued to receive accolades including Golf Digest's award for "Best Places to Play." Northlands consists of 18 holes for public play and has earned a reputation as Metro Vancouver's premiere public golf course.

The Company also installed 75 new 3G TAGs at the Nicklaus North Golf Course in Whistler B.C., inspired by Jack Nicklaus. Winner of numerous awards since its opening in 1996, Nicklaus North has played host to events such as the Skins Game and the Shell's Wonderful World of Golf, welcoming some of golf's biggest names such as Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, Greg Norman, Fred Couples, John Daly, Vijay Singh and Stephen Ames to name a few.

"We continue to be recognized as the leader in this industry and our new INFINITY 12" HD is being well received by our customers. The information provided to golfers and golf course management personnel is helping them run more efficiently. We expect to continue installations at a fairly rapid rate," said Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 15,000 vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, and Agricultural applications. DSGT is also expanding into commercial fleet management with the RAPTOR, a single rider golf car, and the 100E fully loaded Mullen golf cars, 2 and 4 seaters. Additional information is available at http://www.vantage-tag.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's corporate finance and other strategic initiatives, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2015. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

