DSG Global Announces Distribution Agreement with GoGolf Wisconsin & Installation of New INFINITY HD 12” at Golden Sands Golf Course

Surrey, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (OTC:DSGT), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS Golf TAG Management System and on-course media system, today announced a distribution agreement with L J Solutions, doing business as GoGolf Wisconsin, for distribution rights in the Midwest. The Company also reported installation of the new INFINITY HD 12" at Golden Sands Golf Course Community in Cecil, Wisconsin.

GoGolf Wisconsin is owned and developed by Lloyd Young, a PGA Pro and previous General Manager at Pine Hills Golf Course. GoGolf Wisconsin intends to distribute and market the Vantage Tag products at major golf courses throughout the Midwest. In addition to serving as a distributor, GoGolf Wisconsin provides an innovative way to search and find exclusive golf deals at players' favorite courses. GoGolf Wisconsin highlights upcoming events at top-rated golf courses and offers stay-n-play deals for golf courses and casinos, which provides a hotel and golf package or a hotel and casino package at a discounted price.

Vantage Tag, a DSG subsidiary, was at Pine Hills golf course this week to install the 3G Tag systems following the successful installation of the Infinity series earlier this year. Pine Hills golf course was voted the number one golf course in Wisconsin, and is one of the many leading golf courses featured on the GoGolf Wisconsin website.

The 3G Tag system supplies the course with yardage information, two-way communication to individual golf carts, pace of play notifications, course and restricted zone warnings, automated full fleet messaging, and custom clubhouse messaging. The 3G Tag system expands the abilities and benefits of the Infinity series by allowing each golf course to provide players with superior service, while offering the course with improved maintenance capabilities.

Additionally, Vantage Tag is installing the new Infinity HD 12" steering column mount at the Golden Sands Golf Course in Cecil, Wisconsin. Golden Sands is a public course that has been highly ranked by the Cecil community and has become a popular venue for tournaments and events due to its playability and affordability.

The Infinity HD 12" steering column mount, installed in individual golf carts, is an ideal assistant on the golf course due to its ability to offer food and beverage ordering, vivid hole displays, pace of play information, protected zone warning, point-of-distance feature, an interactive scoreboard, 3D flyovers, Bluetooth connectivity to the golfers cell phone and two-way communication. The Infinity HD 12" is also valuable for golf courses as they can customize the Welcome screen, offer pro tips to players and provides a revenue stream through advertisement programs.

Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the traction we are gaining and encouraged by the feedback we are receiving from the current golf courses using our products. We look forward to providing updates as additional golf courses join our network, specifically with the new relationship we have developed with Lloyd Young and GoGolf Wisconsin, which has already proven beneficial with the connection to Golden Sands. Lloyd is very well known in the territory and we welcome Lloyd and his crew to the Vantage Tag Team. By implementing our solutions at such elite golf courses, we believe our products will continue to gain widespread interest, as it enables our customers to provide better service to their members, as well as enhance operations of the course. The features we offer are easy to manage and offer new revenue streams for the golf course."

Mr. Silzer continued, "We are continuing to expand our sales and distribution capabilities. Specifically, we are increasing our sales force in the USA to cover all states with the purpose of introducing the new INFINITY series and the Raptor, a technology enhanced single rider golf scooter that assists in increasing the bottom line for golf courses, into key markets. New installations are occurring regularly, and we expect our financial performance will reflect this moving forward."

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 15,000 vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, and Agricultural applications. DSGT is also expanding into commercial fleet management with the RAPTOR, a single rider golf car, and the 100E fully loaded Mullen golf cars, 2 and 4 seaters. Additional information is available at http://www.vantage-tag.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's corporate finance and other strategic initiatives, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2015. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

