    DSA Financial Corporation Declares a Quarterly Dividend

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 03:24:00 PM EDT


    LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSA Financial Corporation (OTCBB:DSFN) -- John P. Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of DSA Financial, announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of August 5, 2019.

    DSA Financial Corporation is the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Dearborn Savings operates through its main office.

    Contact:

    Derrick S. Taylor

    Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

    dtaylor@dearbornsavings.com

    Source: DSA Financial Corporation

