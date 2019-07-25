Driven Deliveries Inc. Partners with Mozen, to provide Direct to Consumer Cannabis Delivery Service



The Company continues to expand direct to consumer business

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven, the online cannabis sales platform, marketing and home delivery leader announced today that it has partnered with Mozen, a leading cannabis oil and disposable apparatus brand.



The Company selected Driven to provide its consumers with an online sales and direct to home delivery solution.

"Management is thrilled to partner with Mozen and offer them our unique Direct to Consumer cannabis delivery service," stated Mr. Christian Schenk, CEO of Driven Deliveries. "We are developing new cannabis consumers by attracting those not willing or able to attend a retail dispensary. A growing demographic of customers we are servicing have never attended a brick and mortar store. We are enabling brands to reach people they never knew were interested in their offering. We help them build direct relationships with consumers which ultimately drives loyalty and an increased volume repeat clients."

Mozen, (www.getmozen.com) is a cannabis lifestyle brand and has created the All-In-One Disposable Vaporizer Pen to help people "find their balance" (mozen means "balance" in Hebrew). Mozen's oil has amazing fresh terps, is solvent-free and made with no cutting agents - producing a clean and great tasting experience. Mozen has customized the terpene profiles for each of the 4 strains to elicit a desired effect: Seize The Day (focus, alertness and anti-inflammatory) and Rest & Chill (stress relief, libdo lifter and pain-relief) offer a lower potency option with whole-plant CBD. Power Up (energetic & uplifting) and Good Night (sedative & anti anxiety) offer more potency for customers that want a little extra buzz. Mozen also provides guidance to simplify all aspects of the cannabis experience and provide the correct solution.

"Driven will provide Mozen with sales support and handle the safe delivery of its cannabis products," stated, Mr. Brian Davis, Co-Founder of Mozen. "We are excited to partner with Driven and enable access to Mozen products to the more than 12M homes across California."

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven provides the legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legal cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

