Driven Deliveries Inc. Announces Partnership with Cypress Hill Rapper, B-Real's, Dr. Greenthumb's Dispensary



SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Deliveries, Inc. ( DRVD ), the world's first publicly traded cannabis delivery company, announced today that they have partnered with Dr. Greenthumb's Dispensary to serve as their strategic e-commerce and delivery solution, providing them with direct-to-consumer distribution for cannabis products.



Cypress Hill rapper, B-Real, launched Dr. Greenthumb's Dispensary in August 2018 in Sylmar, California. The dispensary sells an assortment of cannabis products as well as accessories, merchandise, clothing and more. It is a fully-licensed dispensary for medical and recreational use. B-real and Cypress will promote the store, products and partnership through its marketing channels and extensive social media network.

As part of the agreement, Driven will leverage its newly acquired Ganjarunner, Inc subsidiary and distribution partnerships, to deliver products from the brand and ensure 100% availability of marketed products. Additionally, Driven will leverage its expertise to build Dr. Greenthumb's an online store to boost its exposure, add customer convenience and increase sales. Dr. Greenthumb is scheduled to open another dispensary in Sacramento, California, on June 30, 2019. They have currently identified several additional locations in California and other states, where cannabis is legal.

"Management is extremely pleased to announce this partnership and is excited with the opportunity to significantly expand our service offerings," said Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christian Schenk. "Our delivery platform, reach, and expertise are an ideal fit for a growing company with a brand name. B-Real is a staple in both the music and cannabis scene and a legend in California. We believe that adding their popular cannabis brands to our service will help increase sales for us and significantly enhance our brand."

"I consider myself to be incredibly fortunate to be part of another major inflection point. We are now able to see this partnership drive availability, brands, and revenues," said Louis Mario Freese; aka, B-Real. "This is the first of many significant projects you will see us pioneering together."

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven provides the legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legal cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Brian Hayek

1 (888) 322-4449

IR@GoDriven.com

www.godriven.com

Source: Driven Deliveries, Inc.