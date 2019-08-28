Dril-Quip, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Blake T. DeBerry, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation at the 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in New York, New York. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. ET. Mr. DeBerry and Jeff Bird, Senior Vice President of Production Operations and Chief Financial Officer, will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Mr. DeBerry will deliver a presentation at the 2019 Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference in Oslo, Norway. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. CEST (10:30 a.m. ET). Mr. DeBerry and Mr. Bird will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of Mr. DeBerry's remarks at the Barclays conference as well as the accompanying slides for both conferences will be accessible on the Company's website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Events & Presentations section under the Investors link. Please log-on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software for the live webcast. A replay of the Barclays conference will be available on the Company's website for thirty days following the presentation.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

