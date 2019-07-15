Drilling Begins on the Motherlode Gold-Copper Project





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V:RUG) is pleased to announce that it has initiated its drilling program at the Motherlode Gold-Copper Project ("Motherlode" or the "Project"), Surigao Del Norte, Philippines. Results are expected to start becoming available in late August.

As reported in the news release dated (June 5, 2019), Rugby is targeting the depth extension to the high grade epithermal vein system and a deeper porphyry copper-gold target indicated by an Induced Polarization survey (Figure 1 below).

Figure 1 - Project Area and Chargeability IP

Separately, a detailed mapping and auger sampling program was completed over a possible fault block to the southwest of the Motherlode mine (Figure 1 above). Auger sample assays are awaited.

The Motherlode deposit was mined over a strike length of 765m and a vertical depth of 245m. Production from 1937 to 1953* is reported to have been some 500,000 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of 14g/t. The mine was considered one of the Philippines' highest-grade producers*. For more technical information please visit our website or click here.

*This historical estimate is presented for reference purposes only. A majority of the records on actual ore produced at Motherlode were destroyed during WW2 and later by fires. However, management has examined physical evidence at the site and existing geological data to confirm that the estimation is suitable for presentation purposes.

Paul Joyce, Rugby's Chief Operating Officer, Director and a "qualified person" ("QP") within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting "discovery stage" exploration on targets in Australia, Colombia and the Philippines which are considered prospective for significant mineral deposits. The Company controls a portfolio of gold and gold-copper projects in Colombia that are unaffected by the recent negative permitting decision on the Cobrasco copper project. These projects have considerable potential for significant mineral discoveries.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or have been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Limited, which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com.

