Dream Global REIT Q2 2019 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call  

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 01:24:00 PM EDT


TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN, FRA: DRG) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday August 8, 2019.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079
  For International please dial: 416-216-4169
  For Germany (toll free) please dial: 0800 222 2013
  For Germany (Frankfurt - local) please dial: 0 69 222 215 20 
  For the U.K. (toll free) please dial:  0808 238 9856
  For the UK (London - local) please dial: 0 203 147 4824
   
Passcode: 7728 789#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. Our in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

P. Jane Gavan Rajeev Viswanathan Alexander Sannikov
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer
(416) 365-6572 (416) 365-8959 (416) 365-4106
jgavan@dream.ca rviswanathan@dream.ca asannikov@dream.ca

 

Source: Dream Global REIT

