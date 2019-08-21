Quantcast


DREAM GLOBAL REIT August 2019 Monthly Distribution

August 21, 2019


TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN, FRA: DRG) today announced its August 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The August distribution will be payable on September 16, 2019 to unitholders of record as at August 30, 2019.

Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. The Trust's in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

P. Jane Gavan Rajeev Viswanathan
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-6572 (416) 365-8959
jgavan@dream.ca rviswanathan@dream.ca

Source: Dream Global REIT

