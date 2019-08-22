Quantcast

    Dr. Rui Feng, CEO of New Pacific, Donates 200,000 Shares to BC Parks Foundation

    August 22, 2019


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V:NUAG) (OTCQX:NUPMF) ("New Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rui Feng, CEO and Director of the Company, has donated 200,000 shares of the Company to BC Parks Foundation, a registered non-profit organization (the "Foundation").  

    The Foundation's mission is to enhance and pass on the legacy of British Columbia's world class parks by catalyzing support and resources so that they flourish forever.  The Foundation's primary role is to promote and support public interest, engagement and involvement in parks and encourage others to contribute.    

    Dr. Feng's donation will help the Foundation to enhance and protect British Columbia's parks, wildlife, habitat, and ecosystems from pollution and climate change. 

    About New Pacific

    New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada.  New Pacific has Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX/NYSE American:SVM) and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX/NASDAQ:PAAS) as its 28% and 16.8% shareholders.

    For further information, contact:

    New Pacific Metals Corp.

    Gordon Neal

    President

    Phone: (604) 633-1368

    Fax: (604) 669-9387

    info@newpacificmetals.com

    www.newpacificmetals.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

    Source: New Pacific Metals Corp.

