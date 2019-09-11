Dr Kristi Kuper Joins DoseMe as Director of Clinical Pharmacy





MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ( TRHC ) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced pharmacy executive Dr Kristi Kuper joins subsidiary DoseMe as Director of Clinical Pharmacy.



Dr. Kuper is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist who has spent the last 20 years in a variety of clinical pharmacy leadership roles working with more than 500 hospitals. She has contributed to over 40 publications and has experience co-leading national research projects on under-researched areas in antibiotic stewardship. She is a recognized expert in the use of clinical decision support to improve medication utilization in the acute care setting.

"DoseMe and the Tabula Rasa HealthCare group are leading the way in how we combine technology and innovation to better refine the use of medications," said Kuper. "I'm excited to be part of a large and established team of researchers, clinicians, and informatics professionals who are focused on bringing precision medicine to the bedside in a scalable and efficient manner."

At DoseMe, Dr. Kuper will work closely with health systems as she continues to grow the body of literature on precision dosing and lead DoseMe's Clinical Advisory Board.

"Kristi is passionate and understands medication safety and antimicrobial stewardship in the acute care setting, in a way few executives can hope to," said Charles Cornish, CEO of DoseMe. "She's joining an already successful, energetic team at the perfect time to expand our clinical focus."

"We are honored to have another experienced clinical pharmacist join the Tabula Rasa HealthCare team," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "Kristi's experience is crucial as we continue to expand our solutions throughout the acute care and outpatient treatment settings both in the United States and internationally."

Dr. Kuper has served on a number of committees, including the Center for Disease Control(CDC) and Pew Charitable Trust workgroups on antibiotic stewardship, the National Quality Forum's Antibiotic Stewardship "Playbook" and was an invited attendee at the White House Forum on Antibiotic Stewardship. She currently serves as a technical advisor for the AHRQ Safety Program for Improving Antibiotic Use, is Chair of the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacist's Policy and Government Affairs Committee and is a tenured member of the City of Houston Antibiotic Stewardship Executive Committee.

Dr. Kuper received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed a pharmacy practice residency at the James A Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She currently resides in Houston, Texas.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC's lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise®, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. www.tabularasahealthcare.com.

About DoseMe

DoseMe is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company (NASDAQ:TRHC) and the first company in the world to develop precision dosing software - DoseMeRx - developed specifically for clinical practice. DoseMe's clinical decision support solutions focus on empowering healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit doseme-rx.com

