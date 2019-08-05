Dr. Gary Kaplan to Present Keynote at The Governance Institute's October Leadership Conference

Influential physician executive and healthcare leader will challenge boards with improving quality, safety, and efficiency

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Governance Institute, a service of NRC Health (Nasdaq:NRC), will have Gary S. Kaplan, MD, FACP, FACMPE, FACPE, Chairman and CEO of Virginia Mason Health System, give the opening keynote presentation at its October 2019Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., October 27-29, on the healthcare board's role in improving quality, patient safety, and efficiency.



Widely recognized as one of the most influential physician executives and leaders in the United States, Dr. Kaplan has led Virginia Mason's efforts to transform healthcare, most notably leading the development of the Virginia Mason Production System® and establishing the Virginia Mason Institute to share expertise with healthcare leaders across the globe.

Dr. Kaplan has received countless awards and accolades for his commitment to improving patient safety and healthcare quality, including 14 appearances on Modern Healthcare's list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in the U.S.

The Governance Institute's October 2019Leadership Conference will bring together board members, CEOs, senior executives, physician leaders, general counsels, other healthcare professionals, and industry-leading healthcare governance experts from across the nation to learn, discuss, debate, and network on challenging issues facing today's hospital and health system boards. Dr. Kaplan will also be participating in a special panel discussion on the board's role in quality during a new board member boot camp program during this conference. Register for this event at www.governanceinstitute.com/events.

