Quantcast

Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) today announced that Jason Hoitt, Chief Commercial Officer, will present a company overview at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com. Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova's proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET®, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure and the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. For more information, visit www.Dova.com.

Contacts

Mark W. Hahn

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 338-7936

mhahn@dova.com 

Westwicke

John Woolford

(443) 213-0506

john.woolford@westwicke.com

Source: Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: DOVA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7833.27
107.23  ▲  1.39%
DJIA 26029.52
311.78  ▲  1.21%
S&P 500 2881.77
37.03  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar