Domo Receives High Customer Ratings for Analytics and BI Platform Experience in 2019 Gartner Report





SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq:DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner Customers Rate Their Analytics and BI Platform Experience, 2019 Report. The report is derived from an online survey developed and hosted by Gartner as part of its ongoing analytics and BI research.



Within the report, Domo received the following customer ratings:

100% of customers surveyed rated Domo an 8-10 (excellent) for Ease of Upgrade/Migration,

83% of customers surveyed rated Domo 8-10 (excellent) for Business Benefits Achieved,

97% of customers surveyed rated Domo an 8-10 (excellent) for Ease of Content Creation, and

90% of customers surveyed rated Domo an 8-10 (excellent) for Product Quality.

"Our focus has always been to get data into the hands of everyone in an organization - from the CEO to the frontline worker - so they can make better decisions and take actions to keep their business competitive, regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journey," said Josh James, Domo's founder and CEO. "To make this possible, required a new way to think about data and new technology to leverage it more effectively. To us, it's incredibly motivating to receive such strong validation from our customers."

According to Gartner, "a modern analytics and business intelligence (BI) platform supports IT-enabled analytic content development. It is defined by a self-contained architecture that enables nontechnical users to autonomously execute full-spectrum analytic workflows from data access, ingestion and preparation to interactive analysis and the collaborative sharing of insights."1

"Realization of business benefits and outcomes should be the ultimate goal of investing in any analytics and business intelligence (BI) platform,"2 states Gartner.

