Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms



Honored as a Leading Solution for Digital Transformation Initiatives and Streamlining Operations

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq:DOMO) announced today it has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2019. As one of seven vendors included in this latest Constellation ShortList, Domo offers key requirements such as delivery via public-cloud or multi-cloud, mobile reporting and breadth of analysis tools, that early adopters need when pursuing digital transformation initiatives.



With more than 1,000 pre-built connectors, Domo brings together all your systems—whether cloud, on-premises or proprietary—to give you a comprehensive view of your entire organization. Domo's fully integrated platform helps companies break down silos and gain the deep, contextual insights that allow businesses to collaborate and center strategic discussions around real-time data and drive business forward.

Constellation evaluated more than 25 solutions categorized in the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics market. The listed vendors were determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

The key criteria for inclusion were:

Delivery of a public-cloud native or multi-cloud business intelligence and analytics platform with strong data-management capabilities including data integration and self-service data preparation;

Breadth of analysis tools - including data visualization and basic forecasting and predictive capabilities;

Mobile reporting, visualization and analysis;

Support for services-based delivery of insights into internal and external applications; and,

Rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and consumers.

"In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

This is Domo's eighth Constellation ShortList placement and the fourth time Domo has been named to the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions list.

