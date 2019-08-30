Domo Named an Honoree in the First Annual Utah Business Living Color Awards





SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq:DOMO) announced today that it has been named an honoree in the first annual Utah Business Living Color Awards. The Living Color Awards program honors individuals and organizations that have made it their mission to foster diversity and inclusion across the state of Utah.



Domo, as part of its focus on building a more diverse and inclusive community, has worked with numerous organizations such as the LoveLoud Foundation, Parity.org, the Women Tech Council and Special Olympics Utah and is committed to attracting a diverse slate of talent to Silicon Slopes through partnerships with groups that include the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) and the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).

"Diversity builds stronger companies and communities and our job as business leaders is to ensure we're helping build an environment where the best talent, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation or identity, religion, skin color or any other part of their identity - feels welcome," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. "We are very early in this journey in Utah, yet there are many people working towards the same goals for diversity and inclusion. I am honored that Domo has been recognized as one of the organizations helping drive it forward."

A full list of all the Living Color honorees can be found on the Utah Business website and are featured in the August 2019 edition of Utah Business.

