Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2019. For the third quarter, Dolby reported total revenue of $302.2 million, compared to $214.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.



"We continue to see Dolby experiences become increasingly available to more people around the world," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "This quarter, Apple announced broader support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and a number of our other partners expanded their adoption across TVs, sound bars, and PCs."

Third quarter GAAP net income was $39.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter net income was $79.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

As previously indicated, Dolby adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606) in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, and today's announced results and the financial outlook are presented in accordance with that new revenue standard. Dolby adopted ASC 606 using the full retrospective transition method, therefore all prior periods are also presented in accordance with the new revenue standard. Included at the end of this press release are financial results for fiscal 2017, fiscal 2018, and the four quarters of fiscal 2018, as adjusted in accordance with ASC 606.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on August 20, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2019.

Stock Repurchase Program

Today, Dolby also announced that its Board of Directors has approved increasing the size of its stock repurchase program by $350 million, bringing the amount available for future repurchases of the Company's Class A Common Stock to approximately $415 million. Stock repurchases under this program may be made through open market transactions, negotiated purchases, or otherwise, at time and in such amounts as the Company considers appropriate.

Financial Outlook

Q4 Fiscal 2019

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal 2019:

Total revenue will range from $288 million to $308 million

Gross margin percentages will be approximately 86 percent on a GAAP basis and approximately 87 percent on a non-GAAP basis

Operating expenses will be between $199 million and $203 million on a GAAP basis and between $178 million and $182 million on a non-GAAP basis

Diluted earnings per share will be between $0.45 and $0.51 on a GAAP basis and between $0.62 and $0.68 on a non-GAAP basis

Effective tax rate will be between 18 percent and 20 percent on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis

Fiscal Year 2019

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its fiscal year 2019:

Total revenue will range from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion

Gross margin percentages will be approximately 87 percent on a GAAP basis and approximately 88 percent on a non-GAAP basis

Operating expenses will range from $821 million to $825 million on a GAAP basis and from $708 million to $712 million on a non-GAAP basis

Effective tax rate for the year will be between 9 percent and 10 percent on a GAAP basis and between 17 and 18 percent on a non-GAAP basis

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q3 fiscal 2019 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/event-calendar or by dialing 1-800-263-0877. International callers can access the conference call at 1-646-828-8143.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 1, 2019, until 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 8, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671) and entering the confirmation code 3638302. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby website, http://investor.dolby.com/event-calendar.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby provides certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations. Specifically, we exclude the following as adjustments from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective and complex assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that we grant. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between our underlying operating results and those of other companies, we exclude stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. We record amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in our GAAP financial statements, and we view these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to our operations during any particular period, and often remain unchanged between reporting periods, we exclude these charges to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating results and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Restructuring charges: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. We exclude restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods, as we believe that these costs are not representative of our normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Income tax adjustments: We believe that excluding the income tax effect of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments provides a more accurate view of our underlying operating results to management and investors.

Impact from Tax Reform: The enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform), and any related amendments or revisions, requires certain discrete and infrequent charges that are not representative of current operating results and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to Dolby's expected financial results for Q4 fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2019, our ability to advance our long-term objectives and future dividend payments are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those projected. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the Broadcast, Mobile, Consumer Electronics, PC, Cinema, and Other Markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer or licensee; pricing pressures; risks associated with the rate at which OEMs include optical disc playback in Windows® devices and the rate of consumer adoption of Windows operating systems; risks that a shift from disc-based media to online media content could result in fewer devices with Dolby technologies; risks associated with the effects of macroeconomic conditions, including trends in consumer spending; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to the expiration of patents; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including back payments; the impact of Tax Reform; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in China and other countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture industry generally; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to expand its business beyond audio technologies to other technologies; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby'sSEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Dimension, and Dolby Voice - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-F

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended June 28,

2019 June 29, 2018

(as adjusted) June 28,

2019 June 29, 2018

(as adjusted) Revenue: Licensing $ 271,897 $ 183,771 $ 842,484 $ 726,078 Products and services 30,262 31,009 100,309 87,951 Total revenue 302,159 214,780 942,793 814,029 Cost of revenue: Cost of licensing 13,290 12,111 40,761 31,980 Cost of products and services 26,400 22,272 74,133 64,323 Total cost of revenue 39,690 34,383 114,894 96,303 Gross margin 262,469 180,397 827,899 717,726 Operating expenses: Research and development 60,408 60,357 177,680 176,294 Sales and marketing 83,390 79,834 261,686 224,002 General and administrative 54,183 47,893 152,412 146,925 Restructuring charges/(credits) 30,232 (82 ) 30,264 (446 ) Total operating expenses 228,213 188,002 622,042 546,775 Operating income/(loss) 34,256 (7,605 ) 205,857 170,951 Other income/expense: Interest income 6,551 5,487 19,230 13,160 Interest expense (29 ) (87 ) (106 ) (151 ) Other income/(expense), net 1,022 (3,603 ) 1,075 (5,439 ) Total other income 7,544 1,797 20,199 7,570 Income/(loss) before income taxes 41,800 (5,808 ) 226,056 178,521 Provision for income taxes (2,163 ) 9,067 (14,486 ) (163,070 ) Net income including controlling interest 39,637 3,259 211,570 15,451 Less: net (income) attributable to controlling interest (63 ) (143 ) (337 ) (421 ) Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ 39,574 $ 3,116 $ 211,233 $ 15,030 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.03 $ 2.07 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.03 $ 2.01 $ 0.14 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 101,218 103,836 102,012 103,386 Diluted 103,717 106,950 105,025 106,943

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands; unaudited)

June 28,

2019 September 28, 2018

(as adjusted) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 716,560 $ 918,063 Restricted cash 7,485 7,187 Short-term investments 120,737 178,138 Accounts receivable, net 231,185 166,133 Contract assets 182,912 165,959 Inventories, net 38,908 26,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,030 34,890 Total current assets 1,338,817 1,496,576 Long-term investments 211,352 187,782 Property, plant, and equipment, net 524,641 514,182 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 525,240 512,001 Deferred taxes 109,208 74,766 Other non-current assets 100,550 80,080 Total assets $ 2,809,808 $ 2,865,387 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,304 $ 21,922 Accrued liabilities 243,738 243,128 Income taxes payable 862 2,680 Contract liabilities 19,435 17,468 Total current liabilities 278,339 285,198 Non-current contract liabilities 24,428 25,887 Other non-current liabilities 186,765 183,799 Total liabilities 489,532 494,884 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock 58 61 Class B common stock 41 41 Additional paid-in capital — 66,127 Retained earnings 2,328,918 2,313,539 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (14,496 ) (15,832 ) Total stockholders' equity - Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2,314,521 2,363,936 Controlling interest 5,755 6,567 Total stockholders' equity 2,320,276 2,370,503 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,809,808 $ 2,865,387

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands; unaudited)

Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended June 28,

2019 June 29, 2018

(as adjusted) Operating activities: Net income including controlling interest $ 211,570 $ 15,451 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 62,814 61,398 Stock-based compensation 59,580 53,476 Amortization of premium on investments 319 2,046 Provision for doubtful accounts 5,201 2,465 Deferred income taxes (34,872 ) 15,163 Restructuring charge for exit of leased building 27,463 — Other non-cash items affecting net income 2,100 5,147 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (70,022 ) 1,975 Contract assets (16,942 ) 12,897 Inventories (15,976 ) (508 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,719 ) (13,718 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,733 ) (16,368 ) Income taxes, net (5,226 ) 102,422 Contract liabilities 491 (838 ) Other non-current liabilities (4,854 ) (537 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 197,194 240,471 Investing activities: Purchases of investment securities (220,321 ) (151,585 ) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 149,023 72,090 Proceeds from maturities of investment securities 109,821 194,038 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (79,670 ) (54,869 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14,919 ) (6,563 ) Purchase of intangible assets (17,255 ) (12,543 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (73,321 ) 40,568 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 45,027 85,941 Repurchase of common stock (286,512 ) (90,480 ) Payment of cash dividend (58,318 ) (49,596 ) Distribution to controlling interest (1,015 ) (1,022 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (21,761 ) (21,189 ) Net cash used in financing activities (322,579 ) (76,346 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,499 ) (1,598 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (201,205 ) 203,095 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 925,250 634,368 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 724,045 $ 837,463





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in millions, except per share data; unaudited) The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 2018: Net income: Fiscal Quarter Ended June 28,

2019 June 29, 2018

(as adjusted) GAAP net income $ 39.6 $ 3.1 Stock-based compensation 18.8 17.1 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2.6 2.0 Restructuring charges/(credits), net 30.2 (0.1 ) Impact of Tax Reform (1.1 ) — Income tax adjustments (10.8 ) (3.3 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 79.3 $ 18.8 Diluted earnings per share: Fiscal Quarter Ended June 28,

2019 June 29, 2018

(as adjusted) GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.03 Stock-based compensation 0.18 0.16 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.02 0.02 Restructuring charges/(credits), net 0.29 — Impact of Tax Reform (0.01 ) — Income tax adjustments (0.10 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.18 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 104 107 The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and fiscal year 2019 included in this release: Gross margin: Q4 2019 Fiscal 2019 GAAP gross margin 86 % 87 % Stock-based compensation 0.2 % 0.2 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.8 % 0.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 87 % 88 % Operating expenses: Q4 2019 Fiscal 2019 GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range) $199 - $203 $821 - $825 Stock-based compensation (20 ) (78 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1 ) (5 ) Restructuring charges, net $ — $ (30 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range) $178 - $182 $708 - $712 Effective tax rate: Fiscal 2019 GAAP effective tax rate (low - high end of range) 9% - 10% Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range) 2% - 3% Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range) (1%) - 0% Income tax adjustments (low - high end of range) 4% - 6% Non-GAAP effective tax rate (low - high end of range) 17% - 18% Diluted earnings per share: Q4 2019 Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.51 Stock-based compensation 0.19 0.19 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.02 0.02 Income tax adjustments (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.68 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 104 104

Revenue Standard Adoption

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019 we adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), the new revenue recognition standard. ASC 606 replaces existing revenue recognition rules with a comprehensive revenue measurement and recognition standard. The Company adopted the new revenue standard utilizing the full retrospective method. Under this method, the new revenue standard is applied retrospectively to each prior period reported.

The following tables contain restated summarized financial information resulting from the adoption of ASC 606.

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

As adjusted to reflect ASC 606 Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 29, 2017 March 30, 2018 June 29, 2018 September 28, 2018 September 28, 2018 September 29, 2017 Revenue: Licensing $ 270,172 $ 272,135 $ 183,771 $ 214,699 $ 940,777 $ 965,864 Products and services 29,355 27,587 31,009 25,871 113,822 114,311 Total revenue 299,527 299,722 214,780 240,570 1,054,599 1,080,175 Cost of revenue: Cost of licensing 9,259 10,610 12,111 10,604 42,584 39,329 Cost of products and services 21,634 20,417 22,272 20,656 84,979 79,200 Total cost of revenue 30,893 31,027 34,383 31,260 127,563 118,529 Gross margin 268,634 268,695 180,397 209,310 927,036 961,646 Operating expenses: Research and development 56,444 59,493 60,357 60,500 236,794 233,312 Sales and marketing 70,149 74,019 79,834 85,760 309,762 296,661 General and administrative 48,285 50,747 47,893 50,497 197,422 171,686 Restructuring charges/(credits) (197 ) (167 ) (82 ) — (446 ) 12,856 Total operating expenses 174,681 184,092 188,002 196,757 743,532 714,515 Operating income/(loss) 93,953 84,603 (7,605 ) 12,553 183,504 247,131 Other income/expense: Interest income 3,781 3,892 5,487 5,809 18,969 9,577 Interest expense (35 ) (29 ) (87 ) (47 ) (198 ) (127 ) Other income/(expense), net (1,152 ) (684 ) (3,603 ) (464 ) (5,903 ) (1,438 ) Total other income/expense 2,594 3,179 1,797 5,298 12,868 8,012 Income (loss) before income taxes 96,547 87,782 (5,808 ) 17,851 196,372 255,143 Provision for income taxes (149,705 ) (22,432 ) 9,067 9,001 (154,069 ) (48,039 ) Net income (loss) including controlling interest (53,158 ) 65,350 3,259 26,852 42,303 207,104 Less: net (income) attributable to controlling interest (144 ) (134 ) (143 ) (138 ) (559 ) (625 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ (53,302 ) $ 65,216 $ 3,116 $ 26,714 $ 41,744 $ 206,479 Net/(loss) income per share: Basic (0.52 ) 0.63 0.03 0.26 0.40 2.03 Diluted (0.52 ) 0.61 0.03 0.25 0.39 2.00 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 102,552 103,771 103,836 103,349 103,377 101,784 Diluted 102,552 107,001 106,950 106,794 106,978 103,286

The following table presents the composition of our licensing revenue:

As adjusted to reflect ASC 606 Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 29, 2017 March 30, 2018 June 29, 2018 September 28, 2018 September 28, 2018 September 29, 2017 Market: Broadcast 41 % 33 % 46 % 48 % 41 % 44 % Mobile 22 % 25 % 11 % 1 % 16 % 15 % CE 14 % 14 % 15 % 19 % 15 % 13 % PC 8 % 16 % 9 % 12 % 11 % 13 % Other 15 % 12 % 19 % 20 % 17 % 15 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Investor Contact:

Jason Dea

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

415-357-7002

investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:

Karen Hartquist

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

415-505-8357

karen.hartquist@dolby.com





Source: Dolby Laboratories