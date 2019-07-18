Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q3 Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Quantcast

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2019 after the close of regular trading on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q3 fiscal 2019 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/events.cfm or by dialing 1-800-263-0877. International callers can access the conference call at 1-646-828-8143.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 1, 2019, until 8:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 8, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671) and entering the confirmation code 3638302. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, www.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Voice, DolbyDimension, and Dolby Audio - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work. 

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Jason Dea

Dolby Laboratories

415-357-7002

investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:

Karen Hartquist

Dolby Laboratories

415-505-8357

karen.hartquist@dolby.com

Source: Dolby Laboratories

