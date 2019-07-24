DNI Metals issues Cougar Metals a Default Notice





On September 24, 2018 a Settlement Agreement (the "Agreement") was reached between DNI Metals Inc. ("DNI") and Cougar Metals NL ("Cougar").

DNI has issued Cougar a notice of breach for failure to observe the non-disparagement obligations in the Settlement Agreement.

The Agreement provides that DNI is entitled to suspend payment of the balance of the Settlement Amount pending determination of any dispute regarding Cougar's breach by the arbitrator.

