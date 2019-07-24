Quantcast

    DNI Metals issues Cougar Metals a Default Notice

    July 24, 2019


    TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNI Metals Inc. (DNI: CSE; DMNKF: OTC) ("DNI" or the "Company")

    On September 24, 2018 a Settlement Agreement (the "Agreement") was reached between DNI Metals Inc. ("DNI") and Cougar Metals NL ("Cougar").

    DNI has issued Cougar a notice of breach for failure to observe the non-disparagement obligations in the Settlement Agreement.

    The Agreement provides that DNI is entitled to suspend payment of the balance of the Settlement Amount pending determination of any dispute regarding Cougar's breach by the arbitrator.

    DNI - CSE

    DMNKF - OTC

    Issued: 134,402,603

    For further information, contact:

    DNI Metals Inc. - Dan Weir, CEO 416-720-0754

    DanWeir@dnimetals.com

    Also visit www.dnimetals.com

    Source: DNI Metals Inc.

    Referenced Stocks: DMNKF, DNI




