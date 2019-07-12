Quantcast

DMC Global Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq:BOOM) will announce its 2019 second quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, July 25, 2019.  Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-0778 (201-689-8565 for international callers).  No passcode is necessary.  A telephonic replay will be available through August 1, 2019, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Conference ID #50089. 

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at:

https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/50089

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC's website, located at:

 www.dmcglobal.com/investors.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.  For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC

Based in Boulder, Colorado, DMC operates in two sectors: oilfield products and services, and industrial infrastructure. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, an international developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive systems used to perforate oil and gas wells.  The industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC's NobelClad business, the world's largest manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment utilized within various process industries and other industrial sectors. For more information, visit the Company's website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.

CONTACT:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924

Source: DMC Global Inc.

