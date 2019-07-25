DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results





Consolidated second quarter sales were $111.0 million, up 11% sequentially and 37% versus Q2 2018

Gross margin was 38%, up from 36% in Q1 2019 and 33% in Q2 2018

Operating income was $24.7 million versus $10.2 million in Q2 2018

Net income was $17.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share; adjusted net income* was $17.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.0 million was up 21% sequentially and 108% versus Q2 2018

Return on invested capital* increases to 30%

Consolidated sales were a record $111.0 million, up 37% versus the second quarter of 2018 and up 11% sequentially. The growth was driven by stronger than forecasted sales at both DynaEnergetics, DMC's oilfield products business, and NobelClad, the Company's composite metals business.

Second quarter gross margin was 38% versus 33% in the 2018 second quarter and 36% in the 2019 first quarter. The increase was principally due to a more favorable product mix and improved manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies at DynaEnergetics.

Operating income was $24.7 million, up 141% from $10.2 million in the 2018 second quarter. Net income was $17.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, versus $6.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in last year's second quarter.

Adjusted operating income* was $25.0 million, and excludes $324,000 in restructuring expenses at NobelClad. Adjusted net income was $17.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted share.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $29.0 million, up 108% from $13.9 million in the 2018 second quarter, and a 21% sequential increase versus $23.9 million reported in this year's first quarter.

Net debt* (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) at June 30, 2019, was $21.0 million, down from $28.5 million at March 31, 2019 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2018.

DynaEnergetics

Second quarter sales at DynaEnergetics were a record $88.6 million, up 50% from the 2018 second quarter and 11% sequentially. Gross margin was 41%, up from 37% in last year's second quarter and 39% in the first quarter. Operating income was $26.8 million versus $12.2 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $28.5 million versus $13.8 million in last year's second quarter.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported second-quarter sales of $22.3 million, up 1% versus the 2018 second quarter and up 10% sequentially. Gross margin was 26%, up from 23% in the 2018 second quarter and flat compared to this year's first quarter. Operating income was $1.9 million versus $1.7 million in the year-ago second quarter. Excluding restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $2.2 million versus $1.9 million in the year-ago second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million versus $2.7 million in last year's second quarter.

NobelClad's trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the second quarter was 1.01. Order backlog was $38.8 million versus $40.5 million at the end of the first quarter.

Six-month results

Consolidated sales for the six-month period were $211.1 million, up 42% versus the same period a year ago. Gross margin was 37% versus 33% in the 2018 six-month period. Operating income was $45.1 million versus $15.5 million in last year's six-month period, which included $3.1 million in accrued anti-dumping penalties. Net income for the period was $32.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, versus $10.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

Six-month adjusted operating income was $45.5 million and adjusted net income was $32.8 million, or $2.20 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.9 million versus $25.6 million in last year's six-month period.

DynaEnergetics

Six-month sales at DynaEnergetics were $168.5 million, up 56% from $108.0 million, in last year's six-month period. Operating income was $49.9 million versus $20.9 million in the comparable year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million versus $27.2 million in last year's six-month period.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported six-month sales of $42.6 million, up 6% from $40.2 million at the six-month mark last year. Operating income was $3.8 million versus $1.7 million in the comparable year-ago period, while adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million versus $3.7 million.

Management Commentary

"Both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad exceeded their second quarter financial forecasts and continued to execute well on their 2019 business plans," said Kevin Longe, president and CEO. "DynaEnergetics further extended its product offering and added several new customers for its intrinsically safe initiating systems (IS2™) and its family of DynaStage® (DS) Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ perforating systems.

"The safety features of the IS2 product family remain a critical point of differentiation versus other detonating components in the market," Longe added. "Our solid-state IS2 systems do not contain internal wiring and require a digital signal from a control panel at surface to fire, making them immune to stray voltage and current. Although several companies have incorporated addressable switches into their perforating guns, we believe these devices are universally wired to resistorized detonators, which are more sensitive to electrical interference and increased failure. This distinction has growing relevance as our industry addresses increased electromagnetic interference, including from electric frac fleets utilizing generators that can produce more than 30 megawatts of power. We believe prudent operators will ultimately require their service companies to deploy solid-state integrated initiating systems that have been proven to be intrinsically safe."

Longe said, "DynaEnergetics' broad portfolio of IS2 products, performance charges, and packaging options enable customers to select from thousands of configurations of DS Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured perforating systems."

DynaEnergetics introduced two new models to its DS product family during the second quarter. DS Trinity™ 3.5 is currently in field trials and is a smaller-diameter version of the DS Trinity™ 4.0, which was introduced in the first quarter. DS Trinity 3.5 features three charges on a single plane within a 7-inch long carrier, and does not require detonating cord or a connecting sub. A second new system, DS NLine™, enables the operator to align at surface the charges of multiple guns, and then orient the gun string downhole to fire in a pre-determined direction.

Longe continued, "The NobelClad team delivered another quarter of strong contribution margins and made additional progress in its effort to expand NobelClad's composite-metal solutions and end-market applications.

"I am very pleased with the progress DMC and its businesses made during the first half of 2019. In addition to­ our commercial and operational achievements, we reported a 12-month return on invested capital of 30%. I would like to thank our customers for their continued support, and our employees around the world for their innovative thinking, outstanding execution, and dedication to DMC's success."

Guidance

Michael Kuta, CFO, said third quarter sales are expected in a range of $96 million to $102 million versus the $87.9 million in the 2018 third quarter. At the business level, DynaEnergetics is expected to report sales in a range of $76 million to $80 million versus $66.3 million reported in last year's third quarter. NobelClad's sales are expected to be in the range of $20 million to $22 million versus $21.6 million reported in the 2018 third quarter.

Consolidated gross margin is expected to be in the 35.5% to 36.5% range versus 34% reported in the year-ago third quarter. The sequential decline versus the 38% reported in this year's second quarter reflects unfavorable fixed manufacturing overhead absorption from lower sales at DynaEnergetics and a less favorable project mix in the second half at NobelClad.

Third quarter selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense is expected to be approximately $17.5 million versus SG&A of $15.1 million in last year's third quarter. Amortization expense is expected to be approximately $400,000 versus $769,000 in the third quarter last year, while interest expense is expected to be approximately $400,000.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $20 million to $24 million versus $17.2 million in last year's third quarter.

Kuta said due to widespread industry uncertainty regarding near-term well completion activity, management is lowering its prior full-year top-line sales forecasts, but is maintaining its prior forecast for adjusted EBITDA and is increasing the lower end of its range for anticipated adjusted net income per share. Sales are now expected in a range of $400 million to $415 million versus the $326.4 million reported in 2018. Sales at DynaEnergetics are expected in a range of $315 million to $325 million versus the $237.4 million reported in 2018, while NobelClad's sales are expected to be in a range of $85 million to $90 million versus the $89.0 million in 2018 and up from a prior forecast of $80 million to $85 million. Gross margin is expected in a range of 36% to 37% versus the 34% reported in 2018, and the prior forecast of 35%. The increase reflects the Company's continued focus on enhancing manufacturing efficiencies and achieving product margins that reflect the value of its technologies.

Kuta said full-year SG&A should be approximately $64 million to $67 million versus the $61.2 million reported in 2018. The increase relates to higher expected spending on sales and marketing programs at both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. Anticipated amortization expense remains at approximately $1.6 million versus the $2.9 million reported in 2018.

Anticipated interest expense in 2019 is expected to be approximately $1.5 million, and the expected effective tax rate for 2019 is still approximately 30%, which reflects a higher expected rate in the second half of the year primarily due to geographic sales mix.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $90 million to $100 million, up from 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $59.6 million. Full-year adjusted net income per share is expected in a range of $3.55 to $3.70 versus the $2.07 reported in fiscal 2018.

Anticipated capital expenditures in 2019 are expected to be in the range of $30 million.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 110,954 $ 100,135 $ 80,915 11 % 37 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 68,881 63,730 54,140 8 % 27 % Gross profit 42,073 36,405 26,775 16 % 57 % Gross profit percentage 37.9 % 36.4 % 33.1 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 9,460 9,168 9,743 3 % -3 % Selling and distribution expenses 7,239 6,309 5,795 15 % 25 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 397 398 791 — % -50 % Restructuring expenses, net 324 78 217 315 % 49 % Total costs and expenses 17,420 15,953 16,546 9 % 5 % OPERATING INCOME 24,653 20,452 10,229 21 % 141 % OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income (expense), net 343 (21 ) (327 ) 1,733 % 205 % Interest expense, net (409 ) (373 ) (136 ) -10 % -201 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 24,587 20,058 9,766 23 % 152 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 7,343 4,888 3,394 50 % 116 % NET INCOME 17,244 15,170 6,372 14 % 171 % NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.02 $ 0.43 15 % 172 % Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.01 $ 0.43 14 % 167 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,647,019 14,606,052 14,534,016 — % 1 % Diluted 14,899,987 14,671,689 14,534,016 2 % 3 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 211,089 $ 148,228 42 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 132,611 98,700 34 % Gross profit 78,478 49,528 58 % Gross profit percentage 37.2 % 33.4 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 18,628 17,920 4 % Selling and distribution expenses 13,548 11,007 23 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 795 1,596 -50 % Restructuring expenses, net 402 361 11 % Anti-dumping duty penalties — 3,103 -100 % Total costs and expenses 33,373 33,987 -2 % OPERATING INCOME 45,105 15,541 190 % OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income (expense), net 322 (704 ) 146 % Interest expense, net (782 ) (601 ) -30 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 44,645 14,236 214 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 12,231 3,944 210 % NET INCOME 32,414 10,292 215 % NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 2.20 $ 0.69 219 % Diluted $ 2.17 $ 0.69 214 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,624,718 14,491,569 1 % Diluted 14,849,816 14,491,569 2 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.04 $ 0.04

DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 88,628 $ 79,836 $ 58,899 11 % 50 % Gross profit 36,341 31,232 21,748 16 % 67 % Gross profit percentage 41.0 % 39.1 % 36.9 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,591 3,722 5,120 23 % -10 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,637 4,099 3,711 13 % 25 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 300 301 689 — % -56 % Operating income 26,813 23,110 12,228 16 % 119 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,532 $ 24,509 $ 13,803 16 % 107 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Year-on-year Net sales $ 168,464 $ 108,020 56 % Gross profit 67,573 41,375 63 % Gross profit percentage 40.1 % 38.3 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 8,313 8,964 -7 % Selling and distribution expenses 8,736 6,971 25 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 601 1,389 -57 % Anti-dumping duty penalties — 3,103 -100 % Operating income 49,923 20,948 138 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,041 $ 27,185 95 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 22,326 $ 20,299 $ 22,016 10 % 1 % Gross profit 5,884 5,360 5,120 10 % 15 % Gross profit percentage 26.4 % 26.4 % 23.3 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,102 1,244 1,135 -11 % -3 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,438 2,111 1,963 15 % 24 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 97 97 102 — % -5 % Restructuring expenses, net 324 78 217 315 % 49 % Operating income 1,923 1,830 1,703 5 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,082 $ 2,705 $ 2,737 14 % 13 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Year-on-year Net sales $ 42,625 $ 40,208 6 % Gross profit 11,244 8,312 35 % Gross profit percentage 26.4 % 20.7 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,346 2,215 6 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,549 3,838 19 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 194 207 -6 % Restructuring expenses, net 402 361 11 % Operating income 3,753 1,691 122 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,787 $ 3,685 57 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

Change Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,881 $ 14,874 $ 13,375 — % 11 % Accounts receivable, net 76,800 73,252 59,709 5 % 29 % Inventory, net 59,980 50,851 51,074 18 % 17 % Other current assets 6,650 7,015 8,058 -5 % -17 % Total current assets 158,311 145,992 132,216 8 % 20 % Property, plant and equipment, net 105,232 99,911 95,140 5 % 11 % Purchased intangible assets, net 7,375 7,882 8,589 -6 % -14 % Other long-term assets 14,266 12,321 4,473 16 % 219 % Total assets $ 285,184 $ 266,106 $ 240,418 7 % 19 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 36,179 $ 29,747 $ 24,243 22 % 49 % Accrued anti-dumping penalties — 8,000 8,000 -100 % -100 % Contract liabilities 2,076 2,490 1,140 -17 % 82 % Dividend payable 299 299 295 — % 1 % Accrued income taxes 9,419 5,367 9,545 75 % -1 % Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,125 3,125 — % — % Other current liabilities 19,234 17,895 18,217 7 % 6 % Total current liabilities 70,332 66,923 64,565 5 % 9 % Long-term debt 32,744 40,239 38,230 -19 % -14 % Deferred tax liabilities 458 880 379 -48 % 21 % Other long-term liabilities 18,149 9,153 2,958 98 % 514 % Stockholders' equity 163,501 148,911 134,286 10 % 22 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 285,184 $ 266,106 $ 240,418 7 % 19 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 17,244 $ 15,170 $ 6,372 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 2,157 1,798 1,601 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 397 398 791 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 36 47 34 Stock-based compensation 1,495 1,171 1,084 Deferred income taxes 81 343 341 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 317 — 26 Restructuring expenses 324 78 217 Change in working capital, net (5,746 ) (12,008 ) (9,067 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,305 6,997 1,399 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (9,682 ) (6,601 ) (10,899 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,054 204 — Net cash used in investing activities (8,628 ) (6,397 ) (10,899 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Repayments) borrowings on revolving loans, net (6,749 ) 2,750 (3,076 ) (Repayments) borrowings on capital expenditure facility (781 ) (781 ) 8,525 Payment of dividends (300 ) (298 ) (298 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs — — (131 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 358 — 230 Treasury stock purchases (103 ) (853 ) (40 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,575 ) 818 5,210 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (95 ) 81 151 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7 1,499 (4,139 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 14,874 13,375 10,768 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 14,881 $ 14,874 $ 6,629

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Six months ended Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 32,414 $ 10,292 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 3,955 3,171 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 795 1,596 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 83 224 Stock-based compensation 2,666 1,792 Deferred income taxes 424 33 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 317 26 Restructuring expenses 402 361 Transition tax liability — (268 ) Change in working capital, net (17,754 ) (18,806 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,302 (1,579 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (16,283 ) (16,201 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,258 — Net cash used in investing activities (15,025 ) (16,201 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Repayments) borrowings on revolving loans, net (3,999 ) 4,822 (Repayments) borrowings on capital expenditure facility (1,562 ) 11,803 Payment of dividends (598 ) (593 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs — (131 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 358 230 Treasury stock purchases (956 ) (383 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,757 ) 15,748 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (14 ) (322 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,506 (2,354 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 13,375 8,983 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 14,881 $ 6,629

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Net income $ 17,244 $ 15,170 $ 6,372 14 % 171 % Interest expense, net 409 373 136 10 % 201 % Income tax provision 7,343 4,888 3,394 50 % 116 % Depreciation 2,157 1,798 1,601 20 % 35 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 397 398 791 — % -50 % EBITDA 27,550 22,627 12,294 22 % 124 % Restructuring expenses, net 324 78 217 315 % 49 % Stock-based compensation 1,495 1,171 1,084 28 % 38 % Other (income) expense, net (343 ) 21 327 -1,733 % -205 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,026 $ 23,897 $ 13,922 21 % 108 %





Six months ended Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Year-on-year Net income $ 32,414 $ 10,292 215 % Interest expense, net 782 601 30 % Income tax provision 12,231 3,944 210 % Depreciation 3,955 3,171 25 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 795 1,596 -50 % EBITDA 50,177 19,604 156 % Restructuring expenses, net 402 361 11 % Accrued anti-dumping penalties — 3,103 -100 % Stock-based compensation 2,666 1,792 49 % Other (income) expense, net (322 ) 704 -146 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,923 $ 25,564 107 %

Adjusted operating income

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 24,653 $ 20,452 $ 10,229 21 % 141 % Restructuring programs: NobelClad 324 78 217 315 % 49 % Adjusted operating income $ 24,977 $ 20,530 $ 10,446 22 % 139 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Six months ended Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 45,105 $ 15,541 190 % Restructuring programs: NobelClad 402 361 11 % Accrued anti-dumping penalties — 3,103 -100 % Adjusted operating income $ 45,507 $ 19,005 139 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 24,587 $ 7,343 $ 17,244 $ 1.15 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 324 — 324 0.02 Adjusted net income $ 24,911 $ 7,343 $ 17,568 $ 1.17





Three months ended March 31, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 20,058 $ 4,888 $ 15,170 $ 1.01 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 78 — 78 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 20,136 $ 4,888 $ 15,248 $ 1.02





Three months ended June 30, 2018 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 9,766 $ 3,394 $ 6,372 $ 0.43 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 217 — 217 0.02 Adjusted net income $ 9,983 $ 3,394 $ 6,589 $ 0.45





Six months ended June 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 44,645 $ 12,231 $ 32,414 $ 2.17 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 402 — 402 0.03 Adjusted net income $ 45,047 $ 12,231 $ 32,816 $ 2.20

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2018 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 14,236 $ 3,944 $ 10,292 $ 0.69 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 361 — 361 0.03 Accrued anti-dumping duties 3,103 — 3,103 0.22 Adjusted net income $ 17,700 $ 3,944 $ 13,756 $ 0.94

Return on Invested Capital

Three months ended Jun 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Operating income $ 10,229 $ 8,820 $ 13,063 $ 20,452 $ 24,653 Income tax provision (benefit) (1) 3,555 3,396 (2,809 ) 4,990 7,371 Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) 6,674 5,424 15,872 15,462 17,282 Trailing Twelve Months NOPAT 43,432 54,040 Balances as of Mar 31, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,269 572 490 513 574 428 Deferred tax assets — — — (4,001 ) (3,843 ) (3,656 ) Deferred tax liabilities 265 606 849 379 880 458 Accrued income taxes 4,603 6,557 9,299 9,545 5,367 9,419 Current portion of long-term debt — — — 3,125 3,125 3,125 Long-term debt 29,350 34,611 41,454 38,230 40,239 32,744 Total stockholders' equity 111,357 114,229 119,390 134,286 148,911 163,501 Total invested capital 146,844 156,575 171,482 182,077 195,253 206,019 Average invested capital 171,049 181,297 Trailing Twelve Months Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 25 % 30 %





(1) Tax calculation for NOPAT: Three months ended Twelve

months

ended Three months ended Jun 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Income before income taxes 9,766 7,990 12,381 34,607 20,058 24,587 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,394 3,080 (2,890 ) 4,134 4,888 7,343 Effective tax rate 34.8 % 38.5 % (23.3 )% 11.9 % 24.4 % 29.9 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income $ 26,813 $ 23,110 $ 12,228 16 % 119 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,419 1,098 886 29 % 60 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 300 301 689 — % -56 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,532 $ 24,509 $ 13,803 16 % 107 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income $ 49,923 $ 20,948 138 % Adjustments: Accrued anti-dumping penalties — 3,103 -100 % Depreciation 2,517 1,745 44 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 601 1,389 -57 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,041 $ 27,185 95 %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income $ 1,923 $ 1,830 $ 1,703 5 % 13 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses, net 324 78 217 315 % 49 % Depreciation 738 700 715 5 % 3 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 97 97 102 — % -5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,082 $ 2,705 $ 2,737 14 % 13 %





Six months ended Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income $ 3,753 $ 1,691 122 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses, net 402 361 11 % Depreciation 1,438 1,426 1 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 194 207 -6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,787 $ 3,685 57 %





