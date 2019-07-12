DLT Resolution Inc. Delayed Financial Reporting F18 10K and Q1 2019 Update





Las Vegas, NV, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC:DLTI), a Distributed Ledger Technology ("Blockchain") Data Management, Information Technology and Telecommunications company, herein provides shareholders with an update regarding its financial reporting.



The premise underlying our view that a delay in reporting is necessary and appropriate for the year end and first quarter relates to the potential unintended consequences with the quality of financial reporting.

DLT Resolutions' former subsidiary A.J.D Data Services, subsequently divested of in January 2019, has transitioned its accounting firm (to SFIR Consulting Ltd.) and its accounting software. In order to do so seamlessly, the preparation, audit and lodgement of DLT's financial statements for the 10K and quarter ended March 2019 has been delayed beyond the statutory deadline. In terms of timing, we anticipate that the 10K will be filed in the next two weeks and the 10Q shortly thereafter.

We undertake to keep you updated if the above timetable changes substantially, although at the current stage, we feel confident with the proposed deadline. We apologize for this delay; however, the events leading to the delay are essential to the control process, precision, and highest standard of financial reporting. DLT directors are certain that the delay in reporting should not be repeated in subsequent filing periods.

Management looks forward to updating its shareholders on its progress and business development in separate releases.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

