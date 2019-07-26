Diversicare to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019





BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Thursday, August 1, 2019.



To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 877-340-2552 (domestic) or 253-237-1159 (International), Conference ID 3928137 and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through August 8, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering Conference ID 3928137.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in ten states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 72 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 8,214 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

Company Contact: Investor Relations: James R. McKnight, Jr. Kerry D. Massey Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 615-771-7575 615-771-7575

