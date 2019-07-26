Quantcast

Diversicare to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the market closes.  Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. 

To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 877-340-2552 (domestic) or 253-237-1159 (International), Conference ID 3928137 and an Operator will connect you to the call.   A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through August 8, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering Conference ID 3928137.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in ten states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States.  As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 72 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 8,214 skilled nursing beds.  For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

###     

Company Contact:   Investor Relations:
  James R. McKnight, Jr.     Kerry D. Massey
  Chief Executive Officer     Chief Financial Officer
  615-771-7575     615-771-7575

 

Source: Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: DVCR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8330.21
91.67  ▲  1.11%
DJIA 27192.45
51.47  ▲  0.19%
S&P 500 3025.86
22.19  ▲  0.74%
Data as of Jul 26, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar