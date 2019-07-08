Discovery Announces Approval to Extend Warrants





TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DSV) ("Discovery" or the "Company") announces it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the term of an aggregate of 31,237,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as described in the Company's news releases dated July 17, 2017, July 19, 2017, August 17, 2017, and June 17, 2019.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share. The original expiry date of each Warrant was August 17, 2019. The Company received approval from the TSXV to extend the expiry date of the Warrants by an additional 18 months, such that each Warrant will expire on February 17, 2021. The exercise price of all Warrants will remain unchanged, at the current exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share. No Warrants under the Private Placement have been exercised to date.

ABOUT DISCOVERY METALS

Discovery Metals is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polymetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 150,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of three large-scale, drill-ready projects and several earlier-stage prospects, all with shallow high-grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world-class carbonate replacement deposit belt that stretches from southeast Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with several kilometers of underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has ever been carried out on the properties prior to Discovery's time on the projects.

