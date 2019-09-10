DirectView's CEO Roger Ralston Attends The Rodman & Renshaw 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Hosted by H.C. Wainwright &Co.



NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectView Holdings, Inc. (DIRV), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that it's CEO, Roger Ralston, is attending the Rodman & Renshaw 21st Annual Global Investment Conference from September 9 - 10, 2019 Hosted by HC Wainwright & Co. in New York City at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Roger H. Ralston





Roger Ralston, CEO and Chairman of DirectView, stated "I am extremely greatful for the opportunity to participate in this very prestigious investor conference here in New York City. It is a major focus to enhance exposure of the company, its accomplishments and potentials to the invesmtment community. We have previously stated and have begun to restructure our current debt and financing to enhance the positive transformation of the company; we are doing just that. We are having very positive meetings and movements for the betterment of the company and its shareholders which we look forward to discussing in much greater detail in the near future. The security and surveillance products and services that DirectView offers are never going away but only continue to become more common in everyones business and homes as time goes on. We are in a very exciting time in the evolution of our products and company and I could not be more pleased."

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our website at www.DirectView.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Contact:

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

Roger Ralston

+1-212-858-9100 EXT. 111

www.DirectView.com

IR@DirectView.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook of the Company's business and results of operations. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Generally speaking, any statements using terms such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," or "may," or which otherwise predict or address future results or events, are likely to contain forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consider any forward-looking statements in light of factors that could cause actual results to vary. These factors are described in our filings with the SEC, and readers should refer to those filings, including Risk Factors described in those filings, in connection with any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Attachment

Source: DirectView Holdings, Inc.