DirectView’s ApexCCTV Participates In Amazon Prime Day 2019 With Storefront Discounts

NEW YORK, NY, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectView Holdings, Inc. (DIRV), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, ApexCCTV, a seasoned provider of security, surveillance and access control products, is providing discounted pricing on its Amazon storefront in participation of Prime Day 2019.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Day, the 36-hour annual shopping holiday exclusive to Prime subscribers, is the perfect opportunity for consumers to snag discounts on tech products. A new survey study from Profitero reports that almost 8 out of 10 Prime subscribers in the U.S. are planning to shop on Prime Day this year, up from 63% last year.

To participate in the event, ApexCCTV has discounted its entire Amazon storefront of 624+ security and surveillance products. DirectView management is exploring other opportunities to provide promotional pricing and increase sales in the summer months.

Roger Ralston, CEO and Chairman of DirectView, stated "Amazon Prime Day has been such a success that over 250 other retailers are now running major sales in what has been dubbed ‘Black Friday in July'. We felt that the shopping frenzy in July is the perfect time for our DirectView subsidiary, ApexCCTV.com to discount our security, surveillance, and access control products. Each year we look to set the bar higher and higher. We recently signed a 10-year lease for a new state-of-the-art multipurpose facility with a layout strategically designed in a way that will streamline operations. We anticipate the new facility will play a critical role in our strategy to grow sales by speeding up order fulfilment and ensuring the timely delivery of DirectView products to consumers."

DirectView Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our website at www.DirectView.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

