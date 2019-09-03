DirectView Holdings Inc. To Begin Trading as DIRV as Successful Transformation Continues





NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectView Holdings, Inc., (OTC:DIRV) ("DirectView" or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security companies, announced today that the Company will be begin trading today under the stock symbol DIRV.



The company has been actively and successfully effectuating restructuring enhancments to better position the company for future growth. As the company has previously announced, it is continuing to structure and restructure its current debt and financing to put the company and its shareholders in better positons. The company has also evaluated uplisting options which it will comment on in a release in the near future. Furthermore, the company has continued to engadge in exciting new business and contracts with new and current clients related to DirectView and its subsidiaries security and surveillance products and services offered nationwide.

Roger Ralston, DirectView's CEO & Chairman commented, "DirectView's first half 2019 performance was excellent and something we are very proud of. We are now building on that first half of the year. The company is now in a position to execute some very adventavious moves to better position the company and its shareholders for future growth. We have continued to close business and new contracts with current and new clients alike. We have also used this time to continue to work on our financial restructuring which I am very pleased with. We intend to be in a position to make announcments in the near future related to our various activities. I remain laser focused and very optimistic about the future. As I have said before, the products and services we provide are used in virtually every business and are only getting better and better and we intend to maintain a position as an industry leader."

Some Recent Highlights Driving Future Growth of DirectView

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., ( DIRV ) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our websites at http://www.DirectView.com, http://www.ApexCCTV.com, http://www.VS-US.comand connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook of the Company's business and results of operations. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Generally speaking, any statements using terms such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," or "may," or which otherwise predict or address future results or events, are likely to contain forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consider any forward-looking statements in light of factors that could cause actual results to vary. These factors are described in our filings with the SEC, and readers should refer to those filings, including Risk Factors described in those filings, in connection with any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

Roger Ralston

1-212-858-9100 EXT. 111

IR@DirectView.com

http://www.DirectView.com

Source: DirectView Holdings, Inc.