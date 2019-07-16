DirectorCorps Announces Digital Series Partnership with Nasdaq Governance Solutions



The Looking Ahead series explores emerging leadership trends for public and private company executives and their boards.

New York, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DirectorCorps, an information resource that provides peer insight, on crucial strategic issues, to corporate leaders through digital channels and exclusive events, announced today a new partnership with Nasdaq Governance Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ), to surface key leadership and governance issues for executive teams and their boards looking to get smarter, faster.



"When you get to the C-suite, or join a corporate board, it's expected your knowledge is as vast as your experience, said Al Dominick CEO of DirectorCorps. "But it's impossible to know everything that's emerging in business — and to fill in some of these potential gaps is why we're proud to collaborate on this "Looking Ahead" project with Nasdaq."

Distributed to the top officers and members of the boards of publicly traded and fast-growing private companies, "Looking Ahead" involves regular video programs, podcasts and original written content with distribution to nearly 100,000 business leaders across the United States.

The series will leverage expertise from across Nasdaq including: Nasdaq Governance Solutions, whose award-winningi board portal and collaboration software, Nasdaq Boardvantage, is used by 3,800 organizations worldwideii and half of the Fortune 500; and the recently launched Nasdaq Center for Corporate Governance, an informational and research hub aimed to accelerate the understanding of emerging corporate governance and sustainable business practices.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

About DirectorCorps

DirectorCorps operates as part of a privately-held media company headquartered in Nashville, TN with a presence in Washington, D.C. The company delivers information to a hugely influential audience through annual conferences, exclusive networking events, digital services, editorial products and research reports. www.directorcorps.com

For more information, please contact Nasdaq or DirectorCorps.

i Nasdaq Boardvantage is recognized as a 2019 American Business Awards Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales & Customer Service; 2018 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Award Winner for Best New Product of the Year, Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Software Customer Service Department of the Year, and Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year; 2018 RiskTech 100 Category Winner for Operational Risk & GRC; and 2018 6th Annual Best in Biz Awards International Winner.

ii As of January 2019

Michelle King DirectorCorps (615) 777-8465 mking@bankdirector.com Will Briganti Nasdaq (678) 504-6097 william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Source: DirectorCorps