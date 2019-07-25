Direct Solar of America Expands Company Adding Direct Solar Capital - Alternative Energy Financing



PHOENIX, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Direct Solar, a subsidiary of SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING), is pleased to announce; in association with our July 18th Commercial Solar announcement; that we have added a new arm, Direct Solar Capital, an alternative energy financing solution.

"We are looking for any developers, manufacturers, EPCs, contractors, etc. that have an alternative energy project that is ready to go, and they just need financing," states Pablo Diaz, CEO of Direct Solar of America and Direct Solar Capital. "We are the amalgamation of multiple funds that will be financing capital ready projects in the alternative energy space from $50,000 up to $3 million in funding."

"Even though it has only been a couple days since our last announcement, we have already started to receive a great deal of interest in our ability to finance projects. Although Direct Solar Capital is brand new, it is built off of a strong infrastructure, and we are ready to start processing applications immediately," says Allen Kruse, Marketing Director for Direct Solar of America.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit https://directsolaramerica.com/commercial/.

About Direct Solar

Direct Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING). We here at Direct Solar America are a solar energy brokerage, we help find and install the best available solar energy system for any building residential or commercial. NO money down, NO cost for an estimate and with the potential to help you save up to 50% off of your electricity bill.

Have you ever asked the question to yourself: "How do I get solar for my home?" Well we can help you with that and even if you have solar already, we can save you more money on your bill.

Our second-to-none brokerage model benefits our customers by making sure they see increased benefits and complete satisfaction, while we make sure they realize the most optimal cost savings. With various financing options, multiple choices for Solar Power technology, and 100's of contractors our customers value our extensive experience in creating customized solutions that meet their needs.

After years of experience and more than 3,500 homes powered with the help of our solar brokerage services, we think the choice is clear!

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (OTCQB:SING) is a technology and acquisition company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services, blockchain solutions and renewable energies. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis and hemp industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

