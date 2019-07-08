Direct Solar becomes Exclusive Solar Marketing Partner to Support Sport Programs for 47 Texas Schools





PHOENIX, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Direct Solar, a subsidiary of SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING), is pleased to announce the company has signed on to become the exclusive solar marketing partner to support the various fall sports programs for 47 Texas Schools across Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and Waco. Between August 1st and December 31st, 2019, any solar systems that are sold within these school districts will receive a $250 donation to the Fall Sports Booster Program at the school.



Direct Solar looks forward to the opportunity to educate the school districts on the benefits of solar, how adding an alternative energy source can help families save on their energy costs, all while giving back to these schools.

"We appreciate the support we have received from Texas. We wanted to find a way to give back to the communities that we have been doing business in and felt what better way to show that support by donating to the Fall Sports Booster Programs," states Allen Kruse, Marketing Director of Direct Solar. There is no ceiling on the amount of donations that Direct Solar will make as long as the solar system is sold during the promotion.

"We hope that this promotion will be a great success. Nothing would make me happier than to cut some very large checks at the end of the year to support these schools and their sport programs," states Pablo Diaz, Founder & CEO of Direct Solar.

Schools In Promotion

DFW SCHOOLS

1. Brazos Valley Football Association

2. Crowley High School

3. North Crowley High School

4. Southwest Christian School

5. Arlington Heights High School

6. R.L. Paschal High School

7. Nolan Catholic High School

8. Richland High School

9. Martin High School

10.Lamar High School

11.Pantego Christian Academy

12.James Bowie High School

13.South Grand Prairie High School

14.Timber Creek High School

15.Trinity Christian School

16.Byron Nelson High School

17.Bishop Lynch High School

18.Lakeview Centennial High School

19.Garland Christian Academy

20.Ranchview High School

21.RL Turner High School

22.Newman Smith High School

23.Creekview High School

24.The Colony High School

25.Centennial High School

26.Little Elm High School

27.Princeton High School

Waco Schools

28.University High School

Austin Schools

29.Round Rock High School

30.Crockett High School

31.Del Valle High School

Houston Schools

32.Caney Creek High School

33.Porter High School

34.New Caney High School

35.Nimitz High School

36.Davis High School

37.Eisenhower High School

38.Aldine High School

39.MacArthur High School

40.Heights High School

41.Stephen F Austin High School

42.Stephen F Austin High School

43.Bay Area Christian School

44.Kempner High School

45.Elkins High School

46.Willowridge High School

47.Westbury High School

About Direct Solar

Direct Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING). We here at Direct Solar America are a solar energy brokerage, we help find and install the best available solar energy system for any building residential or commercial. NO money down, NO cost for an estimate and with the potential to help you save up to 50% off of your electricity bill.

Have you ever asked the question to yourself: "How do I get solar for my home?" Well we can help you with that and even if you have solar already, we can save you more money on your bill.

Our second-to-none brokerage model benefits our customers by making sure they see increased benefits and complete satisfaction, while we make sure they realize the most optimal cost savings. With various financing options, multiple choices for Solar Power technology, and 100's of contractors our customers value our extensive experience in creating customized solutions that meet their needs.

After years of experience and more than 3,500 homes powered with the help of our solar brokerage services, we think the choice is clear!

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc ( SING ) is a technology and acquisition company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services, blockchain solutions and renewable energies. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis and hemp industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

