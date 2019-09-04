DIOS Exploration uncovers new highgrade gold showing of 94.88 g/t gold on AU33





MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIOS EXPLORATIONreports high grade gold showing up to 94.88 grams gold per ton as well as 13.31 g/t gold, 7.42 g/t gold, 4.45 g/t gold in different occurrences.

AU33 2019 outcrop and compilation





In 2019, Dios proceeded to re-evaluate the Robino magmatic hydrothermal breccia and uncovered a series of associated goldbearing flat tension quartz-pyrite veins east of the breccia margin. Selected portions of a northsouth foliated basic dyke (with 2-5% pyrite) and three distinct centimetric (3-6cm) quartz-pyrite veins (with 3-10% pyrite) were sampled.

These flat tension high grade quartz-pyrite veins associated with the foliated eastern margin of the north-northwestern Robino breccia are reminiscent of the flat quartz-pyrite-magnetite veins associated with NNW shears observed at the Heberto gold zone, some 3-4 km south. They were observed on a surface of 3 m x 20 m. The eastern Robino northsouth shear sector had previously returned 37.6 g/t gold in association with quartz-pyrite veinlets in the shear and 2 channels of some 5 g/t gold over 1 m each. A northsouth basic dyke in the shear sampled in 2019 is goldbearing, returning 1.42 g/t gold and this basic dyke and associated shear is open in strike going under the overburden.

In July, Dios carried out prospecting/mapping and soil sampling on wholly owned (no royalties) AU33 project, located along a strategic 20 km long segment of favourable Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. It is located 280 kilometres north of Matagami and 20 km west of Eastmain Resources Clearwater gold deposit. It is also accessible by road directly west of Hydro-Quebec Eastmain-1 dam.

It hosts the Mitsumis pluton overlain by volcanics intruded by felsic-intermediate plugs and sill/dyke horizons. Several gold mineralization occurrences are strongly controlled by altered NNW and NE structures, including the Heberto zone (2.13 g/t gold over 23 m; 1.15 g/t gold over 64 m including 3.65 g/t gold over 13 m) and the CLN shear (2 g/t gold over 11 m including 3.26 g/t gold over 6 m). In 2019, special effort was put on the NNW Robino Breccia (previously up to 37.6 g/t Au) and on the Western Magnetic Tonalite Sill.

The aim of the program was to define more precise new drill targets for this year. Some 23 rock grab samples were collected and assayed at Bourlamaque Lab in Val d'Or. A total of 136 B-horizon soil samples were also collected over favourable magnetic sill previously yielding up to 269 ppb Au in soil (and 800 ppb gold in rocks). Several NE low-magnetic structures that crosscut the magnetic tonalitic sill were targeted as possible drill targets and its fold nose. Results are pending. Permitting for drilling is underway.

This press release was prepared by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP. Grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

