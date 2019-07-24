DIOS discovers different new gold potential rock occurrences on its K2 project, QC





MONTREAL, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIOS EXPLORATION discovers new gold potential rock occurrences 8 km west of K2, that is different significant prospective rock types in association with electromagnetic conductor anomalies.

In June and July, DIOS carried out rock prospecting, mapping and glacial soil sampling on wholly-owned gold-silver-copper K2 project, along a strategic 18 km long segment of favourable Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt DEFORMATION ZONE, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec.

K2 hosts Archean age volcanics intruded by felsic porphyry plugs and dykes wrapped around a synvolcanic tonalite pluton. K2 geology is favourable for Volcanic Massive Sulfides and Windfall-type gold mineralization.

Firstly in 2019, gold focus was on a dozen electromagnetic anomalies targeted for low sulfide content (apparent airborne induced polarization and other conductors) and their extents within western mixed volcanics (alternating basalt, gabbro, dacite and quartz-feldspar-porphyry horizons). DIOS' previous work had yielded first ever gold in rock in the area in pyritized altered dacitic boulders up to 6.72 g/t gold associated with gold-in-soil anomalies (9 to 249 parts per billion gold) near several kilometer Wi-Target conductor.

Second, favourable northeast and eastwest structures were investigated within intrusives:

Northeast several meters wide QFP shear (1-5 m), hosting cm quartz-chlorite-ankerite veins or stringers with traces to 2% pyrite in 4 x 1.5 km Quartz-Feldspar Porphyry plug over a 300 m strike.





Eastwest 1.4 km long several meters wide (5-15 m) Curcuma shear, hosting cm quartz-chlorite-ankerite veins-stringers with traces to 2% pyrite and traces chalcopyrite within Kali tonalite intruded by basic dykes, outlined in outcrop along a minimum 1.42 km strike length (mylonite, strongly foliated, open).





Several eastwest (and northwest) metric shear zones hosting quartz veinlets with 1 to 5% pyrite within Kali tonalite southern margin (like Cinnamon:10 g/t gold).

K2 has not been drilled and the western and northwestern claims (2019 focus) do not seem to have ever even been ground prospected nor sampled before DIOS and its high expertise geological team is enthusiastic about the variety of different mineralizations and associated rock types uncovered and looking forward for results to come. A total of 301 rock grab samples were taken (31 quality control blanks) and 147 B glacial horizon soil samples (including 11 duplicates) were also collected along drumlin elongated glacial features near targeted geophysical conductors and structures.

K2 covers 85 sq. kilometers some 285 kilometres north of the town of Matagami, 30-50 kilometres northeast of Eastmain village, and 40 kilometres west of James Bay Road. This press release was prepared by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP.

