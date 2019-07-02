Dinatrum recognizes Border Security is important





MONTREAL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:AFPW) July 2, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that several key Shareholders have requested we discussed the importance of Border Security. The US-Mexico Border exchanges close to $750 Billion USD in Goods and Services per year.

During 2018 Imports totaled $380 Billion and Exports $300 Billion in goods and services. In the words of Dinatrum's CEO: "It's important to safeguard American interests abroad, exchange of Goods and Services between nations is key to create a healthy World Economy, which ultimately protects the US Consumer, therefore keeping the Border Safe should be priority number one, and should carry the slogan -Be good to your neighbor-".

The CEO continued by adding: "Economies consolidate themselves with solid partnerships, solid contracts, solid ventures, generating wealth and prosperity, and never undermine the power of a good neighbor, a good partner, we must build bridges of communication".

The relevance of communicating these facts to Government and Private Enterprise is of great importance so that they base Public Policy with sound motives.

Rocky Point, Mexico is just one of those important sites along the border that host a very large number of foreign visitors per year and are pivotal for this World-Renowned Bilateral Relationship. According to US Immigration Data, during 2018, approximately 1,000,000 American Citizens crossed the Mexican Border through Lukeville, AZ to the USA bound from Rocky Point - http://bit.ly/2NsfNtr.

An interesting fact is that the number of visitors to Rocky Point equals the number of Americans living in Mexico in this time and era, One Million Americans residing within the neighbor's territory, according to the last Census we reviewed.

The Company's name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the Over-The-Counter Marketing when we comply with submitting the necessary paperwork and FINRA has completed its review of the Company's application to change its name.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

"Pedro Villagran-Garcia"

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

