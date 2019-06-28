Dinatrum committed to retain the Best Sales & Marketing Team



MONTREAL, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:AFPW), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of developing a new Website that will assist us to address our Sales and Marketing requirements.

As announced a few days ago a new CEO was brought into the Company in order to turn this around. The company is constantly updating OTC Markets Profile in order to generate credibility, being compliant to the extent permitted is valid at this transition point, depicting complete transparency and responding promptly to all our Shareholders.



The Company is planning to retain a new Sales & Marketing Director that will Research, Analyze, Monitor, Manage and Enhance Marketing Efforts and Sales by maintaining a good relationship with all our partners and associates in order to meet our expectations.



The new Director will provide Strategic Leadership in order to ensure that we are satisfying our Clients Requirements and maintaining them loyal our product and services. He must also be results driven in order to maximize company's Profitability. Our intentions are to retain someone with Strong Sales background in the hospitality or similar industry with strong knowledge in managing Social Media Strategies.

Social Media Strategy

The new Website will improve by assisting us with a much better access to Social Media Metrix and Market Penetration. Our main objective is to start to work on aspects such as defining Target Audience and Market Niches. It is important to gather the necessary information in order to be able to design the best strategy and concurrently improve tactics that will eventually target the audiences and generate the desired levels of awareness.

Financial Affairs

The company recognizes the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets. Further announcements and updates will be made as deemed necessary regarding project development.



The Company's name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the Over-The-Counter Marketing when we comply with submitting the necessary paperwork and FINRA has completed its review of the Company's application to change its name.



DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

"Pedro Villagran-Garcia"

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

