Digital Ally Wins 2019 Golden Eagle Award for its Technology Deployed at MetLife Stadium





Digital Ally's Body-Worn Cameras Add Layer of Protection for Security Personnel

Lenexa, KS, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, was the 2019 Golden Eagle Award winner at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The award recognizes outstanding security projects executed in sporting venues.

Digital Ally won the prestigious industry award for the deployment of its patented FirstVu HD body-worn camera technology at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The technology captures clear video evidence of interactions between staff and patrons and has generated very positive feedback from security officers at the stadium who feel an extra layer of protection from potential false accusations and aggressive patrons.

An example of the effectiveness and efficiency of the cameras was highlighted in the Company's case study. In an incident where a MetLife Stadium patron claimed a security officer used unjust language while interacting with them, the camera's recording clearly showed this had not occurred, and the patron was forced to recant the accusation. Without the camera, this would have been another he said/she said situation that could have discredited MetLife security and left it open to liability.

"Stadiums and entertainment venues are seeking out our video solutions to create a better overall experience for their fans and customers. Our technology deployment at MetLife Stadium in 2018 was designed to meet the security team's goal of improving accountability and transparency for security, reducing civil liability, and having a tool to help de-escalate volatile situations," commented Stanton E. Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "As we have seen in other installations with law enforcement and corporate clients, our technology is able to meet these important goals, and it does so in an easy-to-use manner that requires minimal training while offering instantaneous offloading of video at the end of the events. Our complete video solution provides onsite professional support, including deployment of units, maintenance, and video management."

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow us on Twitter @digitalallyinc and Facebook www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc

Follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook I Instagram I Linkedin I Twitter

Contact Information



Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

RedChip TV: Bruce Haase (407) 644-4256; bruce@redchip.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond contained in this press release. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the extent to which the FirstVu HD will improve accountability and transparency for security, reduce civil liability, and be a tool to help de-escalate volatile situations in its applications; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: Digital Ally Inc.

Source: Digital Ally Inc.